The best garden tool organizer

Seasoned gardeners have a well-developed collection of tools to work their garden, ranging from shovels to pruning shears. To give each one its very own place, buy a garden tool organizer.

Whether you need a wall-mounted organizer or one with wheels to bring around the yard, there's a garden tool organizer to suit your needs. Certain organizers are geared toward long-handle tools, while other smaller designs aim to store your most commonly-used hand tools.

To find the right garden tool organizer, keep reading our buying guide. We're including tips to help you find the best one for you, plus we're sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, StoreYourBoard's Max Tool Storage Rack, can hold up to six long-handle garden tools as well as ladders and helmets.

Considerations when choosing garden tool organizers

Organizers vs. other storage options

Garden tool organizers have a singular focus, so some consumers wonder whether they're a better choice than sheds or workbenches. While sheds and workbenches offer more space, they tend to be significantly more expensive and have much larger footprints.

One of the main reasons people choose organizers is that they're designed to hold tools without tangling them or causing damage. As many garden tools have ergonomic grips, storing them with tools like saws or screwdrivers could damage their handles, making them uncomfortable to hold.

Customization

If you have a diverse collection of garden tools, you may opt for organizers with customization capabilities. Some designs allow you to arrange pegs to your preference, and others have modular compartments. There are also some wheeled garden tool organizers with detachable baskets.

Types of garden tool organizers

Wall-mounted: Wall-mounted garden tool organizers are the most popular option for storing long-handled garden tools. There are some designs that have dedicated spaces for handheld tools; these can be hung on both indoor and outdoor walls of sheds or garages and save valuable floor space.

Caddy: Caddy organizers are handy for carrying essential handheld garden tools. They usually have a single main compartment with several outer pockets. As caddies are often placed on the ground, they're made from tough, water-resistant materials.

Wheeled: Wheeled organizers are popular for gardeners who need portability for garden tools that are otherwise too numerous or too large for a caddy. The treads of the wheels are well-defined to effortlessly traverse mixed terrain, including wet ground, rocks, or mulch.

Kneeling: Kneeling organizers consist of a padded or cushioned platform to protect your knees. While the main concern of these organizers is to make you comfortable while you work, their secondary goal is to provide a simple storage solution for a couple handheld garden tools.

Price

Smaller or handheld garden tool organizers cost $25 and below. If you prefer an organizer with a larger capacity and more customization options, be prepared to spend closer to $50. Mounted organizers that hold long-handled garden tools can cost between $60 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Do mounted garden tool organizers come with mounting hardware?

A. More often than not, they do, but it's recommended to double-check. Even if the organizer comes with the hardware, you might find the quality isn't great, in which case you can replace it with better quality hardware fairly affordably.

Q. Is it possible to replace the wheels on my garden tool organizer?

A. Yes, especially since most garden tool organizers have casters. Contact the manufacturer directly if you'd like to purchase a new set of wheels. If that's not an option, measure the wheels and casters to purchase them from a retailer.

Garden tool organizers we recommend

Best of the best: StoreYourBoard's Max Tool Storage Rack

Our take: Capable, high-quality steel option for storing heavy metal tools.

What we like: Steel rack supports up to 200 pounds. Includes a variety of attachments of different lengths.

What we dislike: More expensive than similar designs from other manufacturers.

Best bang for your buck: Rubbermaid's 30-Tool Corner Rack

Our take: An affordable way to organize large garden tools that normally lean against the wall.

What we like: Wide base allows for storage of up to 30 tools. Assembly takes only a few minutes. Lightweight.

What we dislike: It's recommended to mount or stabilize the base.

Choice 3: Suncast's Rolling Garden Tool Rack

Our take: Convenient portable choice for the gardener who needs to tote tools around the yard.

What we like: Plastic and steel design is easy to clean. Holds up to 17 small or hand tools.

What we dislike: Casters feel a bit smaller and flimsier than expected.

