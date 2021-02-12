The best garden soil

Many people do not realize the difference between soil and dirt. Soil is alive and dirt isn't. Plants will grow in soil, but they cannot grow in dirt (unless you add the needed nutrients). For your plants to thrive, they need the right kind of soil.

For vegetable gardens, we love Miracle-Gro's Garden Soil for Vegetables and Herbs. This robust soil is formulated to give your vegetables and herbs everything they need to flourish. To learn more about garden soil and which is best for your particular needs, keep reading.

What to know before buying garden soil

There are three main types of soil: sand, clay and silt. Sandy soil, found in arid climates and near the coast, does not hold nutrients or water very well, which can make it impossible to grow plants that are not native to that type of soil. Clay, on the other hand, tends to hold moisture too well and can drown plants that do not need a lot of water. Silt is found near lakes and rivers and has properties that reside between sand and clay, making it a good option for many plants. The type of soil that you have is determined by which of these three elements is the most prevalent. The ideal proportions for gardening are roughly 20% sand, 40% clay, and 40% silt. The purpose of garden soil is to provide optimum growing conditions, no matter which type of soil your region has.

Garden soil features

Type of plant

The type of soil that is ideal for flowers is different from the type of soil that is formulated to nourish vegetables. Look for garden soil that is suitable for the plants that you want to grow. Alternatively, you can purchase an all-purpose garden soil.

Water-control

It is essential to have water available for your plant's roots. Certain soils have crystals that absorb and slowly release water to help ensure your plants are always adequately hydrated.

Fertilizer

Garden soil that is bolstered with fertilizer is manufactured so the fertilizer gradually dissolves over an extended period of time. This will help keep your plants nourished for months.

Organic

If you'd like to use garden soil that is free from pesticides and other chemicals, organic is the best option for you. Though organic garden soil is slightly more expensive, the benefits, such as higher yields, are worth it for most serious gardeners.

Garden soil prices

Garden soil has a very narrow price range. For a bag that contains 1.5 cubic feet of soil, you will spend between $5 and $9. Garden soil that contains fertilizer or is certified organic will be on the higher end of that price spectrum.

Garden soil FAQ

Q. How deep should garden soil be?

A. As a rule of thumb, you will want to apply two to three inches of garden soil to the surface of the area where you will be planting your garden. Next, mix that garden soil in with the native soil, going down six to eight inches, and you're all set.

Q. How do I know which type of native soil I have?

A. The quickest, easiest way to determine the type of native soil you have is to grab a fistful of dirt (not mud) from your yard. Clay will make a sticky ball while sandy soil won't hold a shape at all. If you can make a kind of crumbly ball that almost sticks together, but not very well, you have silt.

Which garden soil should I get?

Best of the best garden soil

Miracle-Gro Garden Soil for Vegetables and Herbs: available at Home Depot

Our take: If you are planting a vegetable garden this year, this garden soil is formulated to give you the best chance of an impressive harvest.

What we like: This garden soil option is enriched with enough plant food to feed your garden for up to three months. It also features Miracle-Gro's moisture control technology that helps guard against both over- and under-watering your plants.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a customer finds a piece of plastic or other undesirable element mixed in with this soil, but instances of this happening are very rare.

Best bang for your buck garden soil

Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil: available at Home Depot

Our take: This is an all-purpose garden soil that is suitable for a broad range of plants.

What we like: Manufactured by a trusted brand, this soil feeds your plants for up to three months with continuous-release plant food, giving them the chance to grow larger and produce more vibrant colors than unfed plants.

What we dislike: Some regular users have noted that each year, this product seems to have a little more twigs and mulch mixed in with the soil.

Honorable mention garden soil

Espoma Company Organic Vegetable and Flower Soil: available at Amazon

Our take: If you are looking for the real deal, more dirt and less mulch, this is the product you want to save up for.

What we like: An all-natural, organic garden soil that consists of a premium blend of sphagnum peat moss, peat humus and earthworm castings. It is formulated to be suitable for both flowers and vegetables.

What we dislike: The cost of this premium product may be prohibitive for some users.

