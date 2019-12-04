The best gaming mouse

A computer mouse was once nothing more than a basic office supply for word processing and spreadsheets. Times have changed -- now gaming mice are a popular item for anyone who wants to get the most out of their computer for gaming purposes. A gaming mouse is different than a standard mouse in that it has a different ergonomic design and button functions and, sometimes, even colorful lights. Whether you plan to use your gaming mouse for a first-person shooter game or for a high-speed racing challenge, put a little time into choosing the right mouse for your needs.

If you're ready to purchase a new gaming mouse, read on. Our buying guide includes expert advice and reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top pick, Razer DeathAdder Elite, is intuitive and offers a high level of precision.

Considerations when choosing gaming mice

Ergonomics

Consistent gaming can put a lot of stress on your wrists, making the ergonomic design of a gaming mouse important. However, even if your gaming mouse has a great ergonomic design, you still want to get a mousepad with a wrist rest to keep you from sustaining any long-term injuries.

Software

The majority of gaming mice are basic plug-and-play components, meaning they can be used right out of the box. However, some of the best features of a good gaming mouse can only be unlocked or enhanced by loading the mouse's software. If you want the full impact of a high-quality gaming mouse, make sure to load its software.

Connectivity

Most gaming mice utilize wireless connectivity. They usually use a USB dongle connected to your computer in order to connect. While wireless mice can feel less inhibitive, they can often have longer lag times than wired options. There are many high-quality options in both wired and wireless designs.

Features

Customization

The ability to customize your gaming mouse is one of the greatest advantages it has over a standard mouse. Most have multiple buttons into which you can program specific commands based on the game you're playing. Every gaming mouse has their own "menu" of customizable features, so review them all before deciding which one is right for your gaming needs.

LED lights

LED lights have become quite popular with gamers in recent years. Some allow you to customize the light colors and flicker patterns, while others have preset light specs. Either way, LED lights dress up your gaming mouse and increase the fun of your gaming experience.

Weights

Weights can be added to or removed from many gaming mice in order to give you the perfect weight for your gaming style. Many find mice that are too light lack proper control. On the other hand, if they're too heavy, the gamer might feel restricted by the weight. Weights allow you to customize your mouse for the perfect feel.

Price

Most gaming mice cost between $10 and $200. $10 gaming mice are generally of lower quality, though you can find some decent options in this range. For $75, you can get a high-performance gaming mouse with LED lights and a few other features. If you spend $200, expect to get a top-of-the-line gaming mouse with the most advanced technology and slickest design.

FAQ

Q. Are gaming mice heavier than standard computer mice?

A. Not usually. Most gaming mice are actually extremely light, often weighing less than an ounce. Keep in mind that batteries may increase the weight of any mouse.

Q. Can I use a gaming mouse for regular computer tasks?

A. Yes, though whether you want to depends on the specific gaming mouse you have. While some work great as a standard mouse, others might be too bulky or complicated for simple tasks.

Gaming mice we recommend

Best of the best: Razer's DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse

Our take: Light, durable, and intuitive. What more could you want in a gaming mouse?

What we like: Matte rubber coating keeps you in control. Good button placement and tangle-proof braided cable come together for a great user experience.

What we dislike: Some find the mouse too large.

Best bang for your buck: Logitech's G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Our take: Super-fast mouse for super-fast gaming at a reasonable price.

What we like: Wireless connectivity, virtually no lag, and easy-to-use thumb buttons.

What we dislike: Some gamers complained that the mouse is too heavy and bulky.

Choice 3: UtechSmart's Venus Gaming Mouse

Our take: A customized experience that strikes fear in the hearts of any opponents who might see it.

What we like: Customizable lights, braided cable, and visual DPI indicators make this mouse a top pick.

What we dislike: Software isn't very user-friendly.

