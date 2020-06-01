App-based strategy and simulation games are fun, but if you want to play the latest and greatest graphics-intensive action games on your desktop, a gaming motherboard is a requirement. This hardware component is designed to handle the demanding computing needs of 4K and HDR-quality gaming graphics as well as virtual reality games, ensuring the entire computer responds perfectly.

If you're planning to take that leap into building a desktop gaming environment, read our buying guide for what you need to know to pick the best gaming motherboard. At the end, we included a few of our favorites, such as the ASUS Prime Z390-P Gaming Motherboard, which provides a highly responsive gaming experience and is easy to install.

Considerations when choosing gaming motherboards

Your setup

Think about the types of games you play the most and the environment you prefer to play them in. Are you dedicated to action and combat games, open worlds, and other graphics-intensive games? Do you use a single monitor, or two to three so you get a better all-around view? How big is the CPU tower that you'll house the motherboard in? Do you want to upgrade the computer in the future? Your answers will help you make the best purchase.

Compatibility

Components: A gaming motherboard controls nearly all of the components in a computer, including the monitors, mouse, keyboard, other peripherals, and of course, much of the processing. It also needs to mesh well with any video cards you add -- they can further improve graphics processing and are a must if you plan to use multiple monitors. Choose one that balances well with the gaming computer's other components.

CPU: Make sure the gaming motherboard you choose is compatible with the central processing unit (CPU) you plan to buy.

Specs: Gaming motherboards have to be compatible with many different specs, so pay attention to the specs of the motherboards you're considering and make sure they work with the other components you're adding.

Features

Connectivity

Gaming motherboards have a variety of connectivity options for peripherals: USB, ethernet, audio, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Look for a gaming motherboard with the built-in connections you want.

Graphics cards

A gaming motherboard should be able to accept an additional graphics card -- or even two or three. Just as with motherboards and components, make sure multiple graphics cards are compatible with each other and the gaming motherboard you choose.

Price

Because their specs can be all over the map, gaming motherboard prices vary widely. A very basic motherboard can be found for $60 to $100, while mid-range motherboards good for casual gamers run $100 to $250. Top-notch motherboards cost between $250 and $400.

FAQ

Q. Will I get the same responsiveness from WiFi that I do from a direct ethernet connection to my router?

A. In almost every circumstance, a wired ethernet connection is faster than WiFi. There are exceptions, such as the network you're using. Be sure to run speed tests after setting up ethernet and WiFi connections so you know how well your online games will respond.

Q. Why do I need an additional graphics card to run multiple monitors?

A. If you want to run two, three, or more monitors simultaneously, make sure your computer can handle the workload, and ensure there are enough input ports for all those monitors. Adding a graphics card will make your gaming motherboard's task easier -- just make sure the new card fits inside the computer case.

Gaming motherboards we recommend

Best of the best: ASUS' Prime Z390-P Gaming Motherboard

Our take: A solid performer from a well-known brand that holds up to demanding graphics-laden environments.

What we like: Its quick and simple install is a big plus for this Intel-compatible motherboard, as is its excellent responsiveness.

What we dislike: Slightly limited connections, with just four SATA connections on board.

Best bang for your buck: MSI's Intel Skylake H110M Gaming Motherboard

Our take: Plenty of ports mean great connectivity for this powerful budget motherboard.

What we like: Even at a bottom-line price point, the Skylake delivers a great graphics experience and some surprise features like its Audio Boost.

What we dislike: It's an older motherboard, so some updates are needed to get it to work with newer components.

Choice 3: Gigabyte's Z390 AORUS ULTRA Gaming Motherboard

Our take: A fairly reliable workhorse that handles high-graphics environments well.

What we like: Plenty of memory keeps this motherboard responsive, but a real standout is its heat management features. Onboard WiFi and Bluetooth put this into the premium realm without busting the budget.

What we dislike: Port connections aren't as snug as they should be, which can cause freeze-ups during gaming.

