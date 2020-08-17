The best gaming laptop of 2020

Avid gamers usually want to be able to enjoy their favorite games wherever they go, and a gaming laptop can give you the freedom to game just about anywhere.

For the best gaming performance, the laptop must be powerful enough to handle all your game requirements. It needs to provide high-quality graphics, as well as the CPU and RAM necessary for the machine to handle multiple tasks at once.

To make sure you're up to date on the latest gaming laptop options, we've reexamined product trends and developments and included three new powerful gaming laptops for your consideration.

Best gaming laptops of 2020

1. Razer Blade 15: A computer for gaming on the go, thanks to its compact size, HD display, graphics, and touchpad. This is a newcomer to our short list.

2. HP OMEN 15t-dh100: A customizable gaming laptop that features low-energy Bluetooth and an excellent cooling system to help you take on competitors. This model is another new entry to our favorites list.

3. Dell G7 17: Yet another new addition, this is an excellent basic gaming laptop that impressed us with its lag-free gameplay.

What you need to know before buying a gaming laptop

When you're shopping for a gaming laptop, the first thing to consider is its graphics processing unit (GPU). It renders game images during play, so it plays a critical role in the quality of your gameplay. When it comes to your video card, opt for at least 4GB of VRAM or built-in memory. NVIDIA is the most common video card manufacturer, though some gaming laptops feature AMD video cards.

After the GPU, pay close attention to a gaming laptop's central processing unit (CPU). This component keeps the computer running by processing data and executing commands. While the GPU handles video rendering, the CPU does pretty much everything else. CPU technologies change frequently, so consider the CPU's brand and generation carefully. The majority of CPUs are manufactured by Intel, but some gamers like AMD's latest CPUs. In terms of generation, you get the best gaming performance if you opt for the most up-to-date generation within your budget.

Consider how large a screen you want for your gaming laptop. Larger screens offer a higher resolution, but they also mean a bigger, bulkier laptop. Fourteen-inch models generally provide the lowest resolution, which can affect gameplay. Fifteen-inch models are the most widely used because they show game graphics well but aren't so large that they're awkward to carry. Seventeen-inch laptops deliver the best graphics, but they're very large and heavy. They can run through the battery faster, too.

Expect to spend between $500 and $1,500 for a gaming laptop. Budget models with a smaller screen and last generation components typically go for $500 to $1,000, but if you want a top-of-the-line model with the latest generation technology, larger screen, and better battery life, you usually pay between $1,000 and $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Why can't I use any laptop for gaming?

A. The average laptop just isn't powerful enough to hold up to the demands of gaming. If the computer isn't powerful enough, you can experience lagging and freezing in your game. In some cases, the laptop may even crash.

Q. How much RAM should a gaming laptop have?

A. The bare minimum RAM a gaming laptop should have is 4 to 8GB. If you want the best gaming experience, stick to models with at least 16GB of RAM.

In-depth reviews for best gaming laptops

Best of the best: Razer Blade 15

What we like: One of the smallest, lightest gaming laptops on the market. Offers top-notch performance, with 16GB of memory, a full HD 15.6-inch screen, and a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 G Core processor. Body is made of durable aluminum.

What we dislike: One of the pricier gaming laptop options.

Best bang for your buck: HP OMEN 15t-dh100

What we like: Features a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and 256GB SSD storage. Keyboard is ergonomically designed. Allows for customization before purchasing.

What we dislike: Isn't as powerful as other gaming models, but it's still high-performing.

Choice 3: Dell G7 17

What we like: Allows for smooth, stutter-free 4K gameplay. VR compatible. Features an RGB, backlit keyboard. Supports the latest games at the highest settings.

What we dislike: Weighs over 6 pounds, so it's heavier than other models.

