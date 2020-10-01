The best gaming headset of 2020

When playing games online with others, it's important you can hear your teammates well and communicate with them clearly, and a gaming headset is designed so you can do just this.

Although you can, in theory, use any headphones with an inline microphone for gaming, your fellow players may not be able to hear you as clearly, which can be disastrous at crucial moments.

We've done extensive research into all the latest technology to bring you the best gaming headsets of 2020, with three all-new choices for you to consider.

Best gaming headsets of 2020

1. SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset: If you're willing to spend some money on it, this is an exceptional gaming headset with incredible, immersive sound quality. Compatible with PCs and PS4.

2. Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset: An affordable option for both casual and more serious gamers. It works with PCs and most game consoles.

3. HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset: This comfortable gaming headset has excellent sound quality with surround sound, an advanced audio mixer, and a mic that cancels out background noise.

What you need to know before buying a gaming headset

Not all gaming headsets are compatible with all consoles without the use of an adapter that you need to buy separately. We recommend choosing a headset that's compatible with the console or consoles you intend to use it with, since third-party adapters are occasionally unreliable. Those who game on a computer or laptop should check whether their chosen headset works with PCs, Macs, or both.

You have the choice between a wired or wireless headset. With wireless headsets, there's no chance that the wires get in your way while you're playing, but there can be issues with compatibility, depending on your console of choice. Wired gaming headsets are usually compatible with most platforms and less expensive than wireless models of comparable quality.

Audio quality is important when choosing a gaming headset, but so is the quality of the microphone. Most gaming headsets have noise-canceling mics, which are designed to reduce or completely block out any background noise on your end, so the people you're chatting to can only hear you -- not your cat meowing or your housemate cooking dinner. That said, the noise cancellation properties aren't equal on all gaming headsets -- you tend to get what you pay for, so a more expensive model will have a better quality mic. It's also nice to have the option to remove your mic (or at least flip it out of the way) when you're gaming solo.

You can find some lower-quality gaming headsets for less than $50, but the most advanced models can cost $250 to $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a gaming headset to listen to music?

A. Although gaming headsets are specifically designed for gaming use, they're still headphones, so you can use them to listen to music if you choose. Ideally, they should have an equalizer option or various sound modes so you can switch them to a setting that's better suited to music rather than game scores, sound effects, and the voices of fellow players. Gaming headsets aren't great for listening to music out of the house, since they're fairly bulky.

Q. How long can I expect the batteries to last on a wireless gaming headset?

A. This varies, but most headsets' batteries can last for between six and eight hours, which is more than sufficient for most gamers. If you sometimes engage in extra-long gaming sessions, however, you might want the option to plug your headset into your computer or console when it runs out of juice.

In-depth reviews for best gaming headsets

Best of the best: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset

What we like: Hi-res audio system with high-quality speaker drivers. Incredible mic with exceptional clarity. Comfortable to wear even during long sessions of gaming.

What we dislike: On the pricey side. Some buyers don't think the GameDAC makes much difference to sound quality.

Best bang for your buck: Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset

What we like: The adjustable ear cups help make sure you get a good fit. Memory foam padding for comfort. Noise-canceling mic won't pick up background sounds.

What we dislike: No wireless option.

Choice 3: HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset

What we like: Crisp audio allows you to easily hear small in-game sounds without them getting lost in the mix. Quality noise-canceling mic that's detachable when you don't need it.

What we dislike: Some buyers report problems when using this headset with a Mac.

