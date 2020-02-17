The best gaming desk

If you've got the latest and greatest PC and you're ready to dive into your favorite game, take your setup to the next level and invest in a gaming desk.

A gaming desk is specially designed to accommodate the changing needs of gamers. They offer a larger surface area to hold multiple monitors, ergonomic keyboards, and speakers. As you can expect, space is optimized to achieve the most productive gaming station possible.

Take a look at our buying guide on gaming desks, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is Walker Edison's Soreno Three-Piece Corner Computer Desk. Its minimalist design features a glass desktop and tuck-away keyboard shelf.

Considerations when choosing gaming desks

PC placement

It's important to keep in mind where you intend to keep your PC tower, as not all gaming desks are designed to support one. Those that are have separate compartments to hold the tower or have a weight capacity large enough to hold it. If a gaming desk won't support the tower, you might need to place it on the floor or invest in a separate stand.

Setup

Think of your dream setup when shopping for your gaming desk. It should include the following peripherals: mouse and mouse pad, keyboard, speakers, and other devices. Once you have the dimensions of each, it's much easier to narrow your desk selection.

Gaming chair

If you've already invested in a gaming chair, take its measurements to make sure your new gaming desk accommodates it. Gaming chairs tend to have much larger footprints than the average office chair, and the last thing you want is to feel squished between the chair and desk, which is uncomfortable.

Features

Multi-monitor support

If you utilize two or more monitors for gaming, make sure your gaming desk supports more than one. You can compare weight capacities between models or invest in a gaming desk specifically designed to hold multiple monitors. The latter may be a better choice, as these models often have accessible areas for cords and wires to make life easier.

Accessory storage

If you're pretty organized and persnickety about your setup -- and many gamers are -- you should compare accessory storage between gaming desks. Storage options can be in the form of speaker stands, headphone racks, or even cupholders. Many gaming desks are modular and have detachable pieces, so you're able to customize your storage.

Premium construction

Average, affordable gaming desks are made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF). They're not the most durable or stable, but they get the job done on a tight budget.

If you're prepared to go all in for your gaming desk, you can explore textiles like stainless steel, premium wood, or tempered glass. These cost quite a bit more, but they have a modern edge and outlast most MDF gaming desks.

Price

Budget-friendly gaming desks cost $100 and below, but quality is modest at best. Mid-range gaming desks priced closer to $200 typically feature contemporary and sturdy designs. If money is no object, you can spend up to $500 for a gaming desk with all the bells and whistles of premium construction and convenience features.

FAQ

Q. Can I buy a gaming desk for my office even though I'm not a gamer?

A. Of course. Many professionals gravitate toward gaming desks because they have contemporary curb appeal and offer advanced storage solutions. Gaming desks are also ideal for home offices, especially space-savvy designs.

Q. Are gaming desks hard to assemble?

A. Gaming desks typically come with directions and most of the hardware you need. Some desks are harder to assemble than others, so set aside a couple hours for the project.

Gaming desks we recommend

Best of the best: Walker Edison's Soreno Three-Piece Corner Computer Desk

Our take: Tempered glass and stainless steel in a L-shaped design.

What we like: Streamlined design is easy to assemble. Available in four attractive finishes.

What we dislike: Glass won't support a tower, so you need to set it up elsewhere.

Best bang for your buck: Le Crozz' L-Shaped Home Office Corner Desk

Our take: Affordable option if tempered glass surfaces appeal to you. Sleek and modern.

What we like: Can hold two monitors. Well-balanced feet and sturdy legs.

What we dislike: Must tighten all pieces during assembly to prevent wobbling.

Choice 3: Atlantic's Original Gaming Desk

Our take: Plenty of gamer-friendly features in a space-saving design.

What we like: Has monitor stand, cupholder, charging stand, rear power strip, and removable shelving options.

What we dislike: Assembly takes some skill but is certainly manageable.

