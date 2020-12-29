Best games to play inside with your family in 2021

Spending quality time with your kids is always important, and a family game can be a fun way to coax everyone away from the TV, smartphones, and tablets.

Family games are usually suitable for various ages and skill levels, so everyone is sure to have some fun. You can find games in an array of styles, too, which means there’s bound to be something your family will enjoy, whether you prefer relaxed luck-based games or high-pressure strategic contests.

To help you get up to date on all the latest product offerings, we’ve taken a fresh look at family game trends and highlighted a new affordable option as well as two classic returning favorites for your consideration.

Best family games of 2021

Exploding Kittens Card Game: A quick-moving game that’s pressure-packed for serious family fun. This one has appeared on our short list before because we love all the fun illustrations.Hasbro Jenga: A classic family game that’s budget-friendly and can be played alone or with just two players when the whole family isn’t available. This is another game that’s appeared on our favorites list for years.Hasbro Speak Out: A silly game that delivers big fun by having participants guess what others say while wearing a mouthpiece. This new game on our list stands out for its affordability and the availability of expansion packs.

What to consider before buying a family game

When you’re shopping for family games, the first thing to think about is the ages of the players involved. Nearly all games provide an age range to give you an idea of who the game is appropriate for, but these aren’t hard and fast rules. Teens and even parents can still enjoy games meant for younger kids.

If you have younger kids, be sure that the rules or concepts used in the game aren’t too complicated for them to follow. Young kids often enjoy luck-based games because they typically don’t have as many rules. Older kids usually prefer more challenging games which may involve more complex rules. Everyone has fun with games that inject some humor into them.

In addition to players’ ages, consider how many people will play a game. Some games are only meant for two people, while others work for groups of three or four. If you have a larger family or want to include extended family in your game nights, find a party-style game designed to be more fun with a greater number of players.

Finally, ask yourself what style of game your family will enjoy most. Family games are generally divided into two categories: luck-based or strategy-driven. You can find some options that combine both elements.

Luck-based games are the easiest and quickest to play. They work well for players of all ages, so they’re a good option if your family includes very young children. Strategy-based games require more critical thinking and are more pressure-packed, making them more stimulating for older kids and adults. Family games that include both luck and strategy elements are your best bet if your game nights include both young kids and teens.

Some family games cost less than $10, but you can pay between $10 and $20 for classic games. For newer games from indie brands, expect to pay between $20 and $40.

What are the benefits of family game night?

Besides getting the entire family to take a break from screen time, playing games can help younger kids develop social skills by learning to follow the rules and wait their turn. Game night also allows family members to work as a team and bond in a way that watching movies or TV just doesn’t.

How can I keep my board games organized?

Plenty of board games come with small pieces that are easy to lose track of. Storing these game pieces in resealable plastic bags helps keep them together so you don’t lose any between games. Use rubber bands to hold game cards or other paper components together.

In-depth reviews for best family games

Best of the best: Exploding Kittens Card Game

What we like: Simple to learn and play. Suitable for two to five players. Features both luck and strategy elements. Cards have fun, quirky illustrations. NSFW version also available for adults.

What we dislike: Cards aren’t particularly durable.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro Jenga

What we like: Extremely compact so it’s perfect for family trips. A straightforward game to learn, it includes elements of both luck and skill. Games don’t take too much time.

What we dislike: Stacking sleeve is made of flimsy cardboard.

Choice 3: Hasbro Speak Out

What we like: Includes enough mouthpieces for 10 people. Cards are thick and durable. Available in several editions and expansion packs, so gameplay never gets old.

What we dislike: Mouthpieces need to be washed, or the game can be pretty unsanitary.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.