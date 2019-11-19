The best futon

Futons do not always get the respect they deserve when it comes to convertible furniture. In sofa mode, a futon can fit in spaces where a full-size couch or lounge chair would be too big. As a convertible bed, a futon provides more support than most fold-out couches or air mattresses. Futons are also more affordable in general for homeowners and renters on a budget. And the futon industry has come a long way from producing the unforgiving metal frames of 20 years ago.

If you are in the market for a new futon, continue reading this shopping guide. Futons are available in a wide array of designs and at numerous price points. If comfort is a major consideration, many futon mattresses now feature the same coils as traditional models. Assembling a futon frame has also become much easier. At the top of our list is the DHP Andora Coil Futon with Mid-Century Modern Design, a higher-end futon that nicely complements other furniture in a rec room or bonus room.

Considerations when choosing futons

Construction material

Futon frames need to be sturdy enough to support several hundred pounds of weight but also flexible enough to be comfortable for both sitting and sleeping. The two most common frame materials are steel and wood. Steel frames are generally less expensive than wood frames and are often painted matte black to minimize their appearance. It's the style of the futon mattress and other accessories that matter more.

Wood futon frames look more like traditional furniture, and they may or may not be painted before arrival. A natural hardwood frame is often more durable than a frame constructed from composites or particle board.

Folding options

What sells a futon is its ability to convert from a couch configuration to a fold-out sleeper bed with just a few adjustments. Many modern futons are considered bi-folds, which means they have a spring-loaded hinge in the middle that folds in half. The user pushes down on the frame firmly and the seat and back of the sofa flatten into a bed frame.

Some futons are considered tri-folds, which means the frame extends lengthwise on both ends. These tri-fold futons can be harder to convert, and they are not always wide enough to accommodate more than one sleeper. They are good for rooms with limited space, however.

Size

Most futon mattresses follow the standard size dimensions of traditional mattresses, but some older tri-fold models may not.

Construction materials

Because futon mattresses must function as both sofa seat cushions and sleep mattresses, they often have inner coil springs for additional comfort and support. There are also futon mattresses available that use polyester-based memory foam, which can retain more heat than other mattress types, or a cotton/foam blend that is lighter in weight and better ventilated than coil spring models.

Accessories

One popular accessory, especially with older-style futons, is a protective and decorative cover. A futon cover slips over the mattress and provides an extra layer of comfort and protection. Some newer futons, however, may not offer this option. Other accessories include a set of cushions that add visual interest when in sofa mode and work as pillows when in the sleeper configuration.

Price

The retail price of a futon can vary widely based on the construction materials and overall quality of the mattress and frame. An inexpensive dorm-style futon with a hollow steel frame and thin cotton mattress can cost as little as $100, but you should expect to pay between $250 and $500 for a durable and comfortable model with a quality memory-foam or innerspring mattress.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to buy special sheets if I buy a futon?

A. No, you should be able to use traditional-size sheets as long as the futon mattress is a standard size, most likely twin, full or queen.

Q. I remember futons being really uncomfortable back in the day. What can I do to improve the comfort level?

A. Futon design has improved significantly in recent years, and many models now have coil springs in the mattress and a more flexible frame. You can also add a mattress topper or a second mattress when the futon is in the sleeping position.

Futons we recommend

Best of the best: DHP Andora Coil Futon

Our take: The Andora from DHP may be on the higher end of the price spectrum, but it is easy to assemble and the mattress is very supportive for both sitting and sleeping.

What we like: Seat area has individual coil springs, very comfortable. Multiple frame positions between couch and sleeper. Mid-century modern design works well with other furniture.

What we dislike: Frame can be unbalanced in some positions. Color of fabric is closer to denim blue than navy blue.

Best bang for your buck: DHP Emily Futon

Our take: This bargain-priced futon is ideal for media or rec rooms that could use a lot of seating but not higher-end furniture.

What we like: Very easy to assemble. 600-pound total capacity. Modern appearance, multiple position options.

What we dislike: Frame is very rigid, uncomfortable for long-term use. Durability may be an issue.

Choice 3: Mozaic Full-Size Six-inch Cotton Twill Futon Mattress

Our take: If you already own a futon frame but need a better mattress, this full-size model has the comfort of memory foam at an affordable price point.

What we like: Wide assortment of fabric colors. Constructed from comfortable memory foam. Shell is made from cotton twill.

What we dislike: Mattress may not be six inches thick as promoted. Does not include frame or other accessories.

