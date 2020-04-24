The best FurReal Friend

Cute faces, soft fur, and countless characters have always attracted kids to plush toys, but FurReal Friends add even more excitement with interactive reactions. These adorable toys perform movements like jumping, cuddling, and walking and make sounds in response to their young owners. There are a variety of animals to choose from, including bears, cats, and monkeys.

FurReal Friends are so adorable, picking the right one can be challenging. Fortunately, our buying guide provides information to help you decide, including details about popular FurReal toys, like our favorite, Pom Pom My Baby Panda Pet, who delights youngsters with more than 45 interactions.

Considerations when choosing FurReal Friends

How do FurReal Friends work?

FurReal Friends may look like typical plush toys, but beneath their soft exteriors are battery-powered electronic mechanisms that control their motions and sounds -- think fuzzy robots, and you get the concept. Once powered up, FurReal Friends offer numerous fun interactions.

Different toys interact in different ways, including sounds and movements when touched, squeezed, talked to, and petted. Some FurReal Friends walk, snuggle, and even play peek-a-boo. The sounds they make are just as entertaining as their motions -- dogs that bark, tigers that growl, and bears that make cooing or sleepy sounds, to name a few. Some friends even play music.

FurReal Friends categories

Premium plush friends: These are arguably the most popular FurReal Friends, as they offer the most interactions and are available in numerous characters. Many pets in this category perform around 35 to 50 motions and sounds. However, some higher-priced options deliver 100 or more responses to their young owners.

Walkalots: Even before they're old enough to walk a real pet on a leash, kids love to pretend. FurReal Friends Walkalots make it easy to do because they come with attached leashes. They walk and make cute noises, just like a real pet.

Cuties: For kiddos who love soft toys that fit in the palm of their hand, Cuties are the perfect little pals. These pint-sized friends are soft and make sweet sounds when squeezed. Although they don't offer as many responses as other FurReal Friends, they're equally as adorable.

Features

Characters

Each kid has a favorite character, and there are many types of FurReal Friends to suit them. Some of the most popular toys feature horses, dogs, cats, monkeys, teddy bears, pandas, unicorns, dinosaurs, and tigers. Regardless of the character you choose, you can expect adorable movements and its own unique sounds.

Age appropriateness

Just about any kid would be attracted to FurReal Friends, but keep in mind that they aren't designed for toddlers. Kids age four and older can appreciate the level of interaction it takes to play with these advanced toys.

Extras

One way kids can interact with their FurReal Friends is with the accessories that come with many of them. These additional toys vary and may include sunglasses, play treats, baby bottles, and mini pals.

Price

The most affordable FurReal Friends are Cuties that are priced around $15 or less and Walkalots that cost between $10 and $30. You can find a few premium plush friends in the range of about $25 to $35, but those with more interactive responses also cost more. Expect to pay around $40 to $55 for those that perform 30 to 40 sounds and motions, and as much as $60 to well over $100 for those that perform 45 to 100 or more fun responses.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to clean a FurReal Friend?

A. Kids can be messy, so spills and stains on toys are inevitable. However, FurReal Friends can't be submerged in water, as moisture would damage their mechanical components. The best way to clean a soiled FurReal Friend is to gently scrub the dirty spot with a damp cloth. Allow it to dry before you give it back to your child.

Q. Do FurReal Friends come with batteries?

A. Many FurReal Friends are shipped with batteries, so they're ready to be played with right out the box.

FurReal Friends we recommend

Best of the best: FurReal Friends' Pom Pom My Baby Panda Pet

Our take: Not only is this plushy panda cute, it's also extremely interactive and appealing to boys and girls.

What we like: More than 45 responses including cooing and walking. Sweet baby panda character that includes a rattle and bottle.

What we dislike: Pricey, yet on the small side.

Best bang for your buck: FurReal Friends' Hoppin' Topper Pet

Our take: A highly interactive friend that comes at a decent price point.

What we like: Affordable choice with a fun triceratops design. More than 35 sounds and motions. Comes with toy treats.

What we dislike: A bit top-heavy when interacting. Some reports of toys with dead batteries.

Choice 3: FurReal Friends' Bootsie

Our take: Choose this kitty FurReal Friend for the young cat enthusiast in your life, but keep in mind that some kids are frightened by the sounds she makes.

What we like: Adorable kitty with cat treats. Responds by changing facial expressions and purring.

What we dislike: Sensitive kids may find the meow and hiss sounds slightly scary.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.