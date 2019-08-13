The best full XL mattress

A full XL mattress is an ideal choice for anyone who likes the width of a full but requires some extra length. You might know what size you want, but that's just the start -- you have plenty more factors to consider, such as mattress type, firmness, and depth.

Read this guide and you'll learn all you need to know about full XL mattresses. Our number one choice is the DynastyMattress New Cool Breeze 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, an extremely comfortable choice with great airflow for those warm nights.

Considerations when choosing full XL mattresses

Mattress type

While you can find a handful of other options, the vast majority of full XL mattresses are one of these two types:

Memory foam mattresses are available in a wide range of firmness levels. They tend to be extremely comfortable and mold to the user's body shape, offering a mixture of give and support. They can, however, feel quite hot to sleep on, unless they're made from premium types of memory foam that allow more airflow.

Innerspring mattresses are filled with springs and coils, as well as soft padding. They have more bounce to them than memory foam mattresses, but tend to be firmer (which may be good or bad depending on your preferences). You often get problems with the springs inside over time, which can lead to discomfort.

Firmness

Mattresses range in firmness from soft, or "plush," to extra firm. Soft mattresses feel great to some people, but don't always offer enough support, especially for back-sleepers. Firm and extra-firm mattresses are extremely supportive but feel too hard to some people, particularly side-sleepers. If in doubt, medium mattresses are a fair compromise between softness and support.

Features

Depth

Some full XL mattress are only five or six inches deep, whereas others can be 12 inches or more. Deeper mattresses tend to be sturdier, and there's less chance you'll feel the bed slats underneath, but it can be hard to find sheets that fit properly.

Box spring

Depending on the mattress and bed frame you choose, you may need a box spring between the frame and mattress. However, the majority of modern beds don't require box springs

Full XL mattress prices

Inexpensive full XL mattresses cost roughly $100 to $300, mid-range options are priced around $300 to $700, and high-end choices can be priced anywhere between $700 and well over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. What are the dimensions of a full XL mattress?

A. A full XL mattress has the same width as a full mattress with the longer length of a queen. The exact measurements are 54 inches wide by 80 inches long. This can comfortably accommodate people who are up to six feet six inches tall.

Q. Are full XL mattresses large enough for two people to sleep on?

A. Yes, full XL mattresses are large enough for two people of an average size to sleep on, but you might feel a bit cramped, particularly if you're used to sleeping in a queen or king bed. They're a good solution for couples with a small bedroom, though you might have a few disagreements about who's taking up more than their share of space or hogging the blankets. The majority of people who sleep on full XL mattresses sleep alone but want more space to stretch out than a twin bed allows them.

Full XL mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: DynastyMattress Cool Breeze 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Our take: A high-quality mattress with 12 inches of foam, including gel memory foam and cool airflow foam.

What we like: The cool airflow foam means this mattress doesn't sleep hot. It doesn't sink or lose support over time. Includes a zippable washable cover and a memory foam pillow.

What we dislike: Only available in medium-firm, which can be too hard for some.

Best bang for your buck: LUCID 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Our take: This 10-inch-thick mattress combines 7.5 inches of high density foam with 2.5 inches of gel memory foam, all at an affordable price.

What we like: Doesn't take long to fully expand after opening. Offers plenty of support without feeling uncomfortably firm. The gel memory foam is great for regulating temperature.

What we dislike: May eventually sink a little.

Choice 3: Live & Sleep Resort Classic Full XL Mattress

Our take: Offering the right balance of comfort and support, this medium mattress is made from a blend of supportive high-density foam and premium memory foam.

What we like: Made from nontoxic, hypoallergenic materials. Includes a comfortable cover and a memory foam pillow. Open-cell foam is self-ventilating.

What we dislike: Can make you feel too hot at night.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.