The best Fujifilm camera

All photographers have their favorite camera manufacturers, and Fujifilm ranks with the best. In addition to producing high-quality cameras for professionals and keen amateurs, it also makes basic models for beginners and those wanting simple fun cameras.

This guide contains the basic information you need to help you choose a Fujifilm camera. We chose the Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera as our top Fujifilm camera. It's an excellent model that will let you take professional-level photographs, though it is pricey.

Considerations when choosing Fujifilm cameras

Mirrorless cameras

Mirrorless cameras are Fujifilm's alternative to DSLRs. They use interchangeable lenses, giving you plenty of versatility. Whether you want to shoot extreme close-ups of insects and flowers, street photography, or sports, you can do it all with a mirrorless Fujifilm camera, assuming you have the right lenses. You will produce high-quality professional results with mirrorless options, all in a less bulky package than a DSLR.

Fixed-lens cameras

Fixed-lens Fujifilm cameras have a single fixed lens that can't be changed out. The difference from your standard point-and-shoot camera is the overall quality. Standard point-and-shoots have been all but phased out by smartphones, which can take photos just as good as an entry-level camera. Fujifilm's fixed-lens cameras take images to rival a basic DSLR, though they're less versatile because you can't change the lens.

Fun cameras

Fujifilm also produces a variety of "fun" cameras. They have some interesting features that you won't receive using a phone camera, but they aren't designed for serious photography. Popular options include Fujifilm Instax cameras, which produce Polaroid-type photos instantly, and waterproof cameras, which are fully sealed for use underwater.

Features

Manual controls

If you're just starting, you probably want the ease of automatic settings, so you can just press the shutter button and shoot a decent photo. However, experienced photographers will prefer cameras with manual settings, which allow control of various factors such as shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. You may also want a manual focus option for times when autofocus is tricky. Generally, only mirrorless Fujifilm cameras offer manual controls.

Video capture

Some Fujifilm cameras can take video as well as static photos, which is a convenient option to have. The best models capture footage in 4K resolution. It's good to have a lower resolution option, too, so you don't blow through the storage space.

Wireless transfer

You can find high-end Fujifilm cameras that allow you to wirelessly transfer photos from your camera to your phone, making it easier to share shots on social media.

Fujifilm camera prices

You can find basic point-and-shoot and Instax Fujifilm cameras from as little as $30 to $100. Mid-range fixed lens and mirrorless models cost near the $700 to $800 mark, whereas the best models cost more than $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Will I need lenses for my Fujifilm camera?

A. If you choose a mirrorless camera, you will need lenses, which can be pricey. Sometimes you buy a mirrorless Fujifilm camera as "body only," so you just receive the camera with no lens. You can often buy one with a basic starter lens, such as a 35mm or a 50mm option. Depending on what you want to photograph, you may need specialized lenses, such as telephoto or macro lenses.

Q. What type of film do I need for my instant-print camera?

A. Fujifilm instant-print cameras only work with Instax film, which may be regular or mini, depending on the model you choose.

Fujifilm cameras we recommend

Best of the best: Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Our take: A more compact alternative to a DSLR but with the same high-quality images. Produces exceptional photos if you know what you're doing.

What we like: Controls are intuitive; plus you have auto settings for beginners. Also takes 4K video. High-precision viewfinder. Excellent image processing. Dual SD slots.

What we dislike: We'd like at least one lens included for the high price point.

Best bang for your buck: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Our take: If you're looking for a fun camera rather than a serious model, the Instax Mini fits the bill, taking instant Polaroid-style snaps.

What we like: Offers excellent value for money. Great for kids and teens. Compact and extremely simple to use. Built-in flash for use in low lighting.

What we dislike: Film is fairly costly.

Choice 3: Fujifilm X-Pro 2 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Our take: A top-notch mirrorless model with a fantastic sensor that improves color depth and overall image quality.

What we like: Extremely fast with a maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 second. Quick autofocus, and great continuous shot mode. Intelligent phase detection. Film-simulation mode.

What we dislike: May be too much camera for a novice.

