The best fuel filter

When your car or lawn tractor begins to run roughly or doesn’t seem to accelerate well, you may worry about numerous different parts needing fixing — and about a repair bill approaching several hundred dollars.

Don’t forget about the fuel filter. This part experiences clogging over time, necessitating replacement, usually for a fraction of the price of other engine parts.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorite models at the end. The Motorcraft Engine Fuel Filter is our top pick, as it offers trustworthy construction that comes close to matching OEM parts.

Considerations when choosing fuel filters

Make and model

When searching for a fuel filter, understand that the filter has to match the design of your vehicle or small engine’s fuel system, or it won’t be able to do the job.

Start by selecting a model that’s compatible with your vehicle’s make and model. Certain styles of fuel filters have a design made to fit multiple models and brands of cars, while others are extremely limited with regard to compatibility.

Ultimately, the filter has to include your vehicle in its list of compatible options, or you shouldn’t purchase it. Different models of fuel filters have significantly different sizes and shapes, meaning no universal shape exists for these filters. Instead, the shape and size need to fit into the fuel system, which could vary from vehicle to vehicle.

Type of fuel

If your engine runs on gasoline, it uses a different filter than an engine that uses diesel fuel. Don’t assume you can substitute a diesel fuel filter into a gasoline engine, as this can cause significant problems for operating the engine.

Features

Exterior materials

A fuel filter has a protective shell. The highest-quality filters use stainless steel, while less expensive models use aluminum or plastic.

Interior materials

The interior of the filter consists of folded and pleated materials that remove the impurities from the fuel before passing it on to the engine for burning. Paper filters appear in extremely low-cost filters. Cellulose fibers are used in the majority of fuel filters for cars, although some high-performance engines that run at high temperatures may use glass microfibers as the filter material.

Micron rating

The fuel filter’s micron rating gives you an idea of the sizes of particles the filter can handle. A filter with a three micron rating removes particles with a diameter size of three microns or larger.

Beta ratio rating

The beta ratio on the filter combines with the micron rating to determine how many particles the filter can remove. If the beta ratio is 100, the filter can catch an average of 99 out of 100 particles at its micron rating size. The beta ratio rating doesn’t always appear in the fuel filter’s marketing materials, so you may have to search for it.

Price

Simple fuel filters designed for lawn tractors and small engines cost $5 to $15. For fuel filters for cars and trucks, expect to pay $10 to $50.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if I need to change the fuel filter?

A. This replacement should be part of a regular maintenance routine every one to two years. In the interim, if you notice the idling engine running roughly, a clogged fuel filter may be to blame.

Q. Is the fuel filter difficult to replace on my own?

A. It depends on the design of the vehicle. Some filters are easy to access, while others require that you place the car on a lift to raise it off the ground.

Fuel filters we recommend

Best of the best: Motorcraft Engine Fuel Filter

Our take: Its starting price is higher than average, but it should give you long-lasting performance to deliver a good value.

What we like: Uses high-quality materials, so you can count on its performance level. Matches the quality of the original vehicle manufacturer parts.

What we dislike: High price.

Best bang for your buck: Fram Fuel Filter

Our take: Very low price for a fuel filter that can handle the job adequately for the majority of vehicles.

What we like: Basic design means that it fits many models and brands of vehicles. Lasts longer than you’d think for the price you pay.

What we dislike: Certainly can’t match higher-end filters in terms of longevity, especially in high-performance engines.

Choice 3: Briggs & Stratton Genuine Fuel Filter

Our take: When you need a fuel filter for a lawn tractor or similar small engine design, this model has the price and performance you want.

What we like: Very easy to install. Fits a wide range of models of lawn tractors. Very low price.

What we dislike: Not made for motor vehicles, so it has limits in how you can use it.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.