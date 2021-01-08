The best Frye boot for women

If you’re in the market for stylish, well-made boots, it’s tough to top the offerings from the Frye Company. Making boots, shoes, bags, and clothing for more than 150 years, the brand knows a thing or two about producing fashionable footwear that prioritizes quality materials and craftsmanship. Frye boots are available in various styles, so you can find everything from a pair of basic everyday boots to bold, knee-high pairs ideal for an evening out.

Our buying guide has you covered with plenty of tips to find the best Frye boots for your closet. We’ve also included some specific product recommendations, including our top choice, the Veronica, short boots that offer a durable design and stylish look perfect for daily wear.

Considerations when choosing Frye boots for women

Boot type

Frye basic fashion boots are meant to look stylish, but you don’t necessarily want to wear them out in inclement weather. They’re available with several different shaft heights and heel styles, making them highly versatile.

Frye booties are a shoe/boot hybrid. They cover the whole foot but end at the ankle and sometimes have cutouts in the toe, top, or sides.

Frye Chelsea boots offer a slim fit and have stretchy panels at the sides to make them easy to pull on and off, especially if they have a tab at the back.

Frye combat boots have a classic military-inspired look, which usually includes laces, a thick, rugged sole, and a rounded toe. They can vary in height, but nearly all have a short, squared-off heel.

Frye moto boots offer a motorcycle-inspired look and typically have short, thick heels, thick soles, and a round toe. Some have laces, and you can also find pairs with buckles or harnesses for a more rugged look.

Frye hiker boots resemble classic hiking boots, but they don’t offer the same traction as proper hiking boots. They usually lace up and have a low heel, with some pairs featuring a shearling liner for warmth.

Frye western boots have a classic western-inspired look, meaning they’re a pull-on boot with a pointed toe, short heel, and some decorative stitching.

Material

Nearly all Frye boots are made of leather or suede. Leather is the most common option because of its durability. Leather styles can also be treated for water resistance.

Conversely, suede boots can get seriously damaged if exposed to water, so they’re a higher-maintenance option than leather styles. They’re not as stiff as leather, so they can be more comfortable for some people. Unfortunately, their flexibility is also part of the reason that they don’t tend to last as long as leather boots.

FeaturesBoot height

Frye boots come in various shaft heights, which determines where on the foot or leg they end. Below-the-ankle or ankle-length styles work well if you plan to wear the boots with pants, skirts, or shorts, while mid-calf boots that end somewhere between the ankle and knee pair well with skinny-fit pants or skirts. Knee-high boots work best with skirts, dresses, or skinny pants.

Heel

The majority of Frye boots feature a low, stacked heel so they distribute your weight evenly, making them pretty comfortable to wear. You can find some styles with a higher heel if you want some extra height, as well as pairs with a wedge heel that gives you more height but is still comfortable to wear.

Embellishments

Some Frye boots feature decorative elements to help them stand out. Moto-inspired styles often have buckles or harnesses, while Western styles may feature decorative stitching. You can even find some pairs with scalloped edges or metal studs.

Color

Frye boots usually come in black, brown, and other neutral shades. You can also find some in lighter shades like beige or gray. Some suede styles are available in bolder colors like yellow, pink, and green tones.

Price

You can spend between $228 and $648 for Frye boots. Suede styles and shorter leather boots usually go for $228 to $398, while ankle or mid-calf leather pairs generally cost between $358 and $548. Some mid-calf and knee-high styles can cost as much as $428 to $648.

FAQ

Q. How do I know what size Frye boots I should wear?

A. Most Frye boots run true to size, so consult the sizing charts to determine the right size. Some styles aren’t available in wide width, so if you usually wear a wide shoe, Frye suggests going up a size.

Q. What’s the best way to maintain Frye boots?

A. Leather styles should be treated with a leather cleaner that can remove dirt and hydrate the leather to prevent cracking. You may also want to apply a waterproofing treatment to keep them safe in poor weather.

Frye boots for women we recommend

Best of the best: Frye Women’s Veronica Short Boot

Our take: A real standout for its lovely color and durable construction, though the sizes can run big.

What we like: Features soft, supple leather. Design is durable and holds up well to regular wear. Easily pulls on and off.

What we dislike: Sizes can run large, so you may need to go down a size.

Best bang for your buck: Frye Women’s Vicky Engineer Ankle Boot

Our take: Edgy, biker-inspired boots that provide plenty of durability and comfort.

What we like: Sizes run true. Made of premium imported leather. Rubber sole is sturdy and features stitched welted construction.

What we dislike: Getting the boots on and off can be tricky because both the zipper and buckles must be opened.

Choice 3: Frye Women’s Harness 12R Boot

Our take: A favorite for its durable and stylish design.

What we like: Features top-notch leather and a soft liner. Versatile design makes them excellent for daily wear. Offers a sturdy, strong design for durability.

What we dislike: Sizes can run a little narrower.

