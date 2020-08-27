The best fruit snack

Ask any parent and they'll probably tell you how hard it is to find snacks that earn universal kid approval. Kids definitely have a sweet tooth, but it's hard to feel good about giving them candy.

Fruit snacks are the perfect compromise -- they have a sweet fruit flavor but are a candy you can feel better about, so long as you pay attention to the sugar content. You can choose between traditional gummy fruit snacks or fruit leather strips to find an option your kids will enjoy.

Our buying guide provides plenty of tips to find the best fruit snacks for your kid's lunchbox. We've also included several product recommendations, such as our top pick from Annie's Organic, which contains natural fruit juice and is both gelatin- and gluten-free.

Considerations when choosing fruit snacks

Flavor

The great thing about fruit snacks is that each pouch usually contains more than one flavor. You can often find flavors like cherry, orange, grape, strawberry, and watermelon.

Some fruit snacks feature a specific set of fruits, such as tropical flavors with mango, fruit punch, and guava, or a berry option with raspberry, strawberry, blackberry, and blueberry flavors.

You can also find some fruit snacks that feature a single popular flavor like grape or cherry.

Organic

Some people prefer to eat organic snacks and foods, so many brands offer organic fruit snack options. They typically feature natural sweeteners like organic cane sugar and feature a higher concentration of organic fruit concentrate. They don't contain any artificial preservatives, either, which makes many parents more comfortable giving them to children.

Sugar content

Fruit snacks are usually better for your kids than other types of candy, but they can still contain a lot of sugar. Most contain about 10 grams of sugar per serving, but the precise amount can vary from brand to brand. Fruit leathers often have less sugar because they contain mainly organic fruits and vegetables, so they only have natural sugars.

Features

Vitamins

Many fruit snacks offer vitamins like A and C, which are naturally found in some fruits and vegetables. Vitamin A plays a role in vision support and skin cell regeneration, while vitamin C works as an antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system and improves iron absorption. Fruit snacks can offer between 15% and 40% of the daily recommended value for both vitamin A and C.

Vegan

To give them their gummy texture, many fruit snacks contain gelatin, which is made from animal collagen. If you avoid foods that contain animal products, some brands use vegan gelatin alternatives like agar, a derivative of red seaweed.

Fruit leather

Unlike the majority of fruit snacks, which are gummy, fruit leathers have a chewy texture. They feature fruit juice or concentrate and are generally considered to be healthier than other fruit snacks because they offer more real fruit and don't contain as much sugar. They're also wrapped in individual strips rather than in a pouch with multiple snacks, so portion control can be easier.

Price

Fruit snacks are fairly inexpensive, and you can pay between $1.50 and $15 for a box. Those that cost less than $5 typically don't contain as much fruit, aren't organic, and have more sugar. If you're willing to pay $5 to $10, you can find organic snacks that are fortified with vitamins and contain less sugar.

FAQ

Q. How should I store fruit snacks?

A. Keep your fruit snacks in a cabinet, pantry, or any cool, dry spot in your home. This helps them stay fresh longer.

Q. Do fruit snacks go bad?

A. Like any food, fruit snacks can spoil. If you choose a brand that doesn't use artificial preservatives, this can happen even faster. Check the packaging to find the "best by" date, though these dates are guidelines more than hard and fast rules. You can tell a snack has started to turn when its texture, color, or smell starts to change.

Fruit snacks we recommend

Best of the best: Annie's Homegrown Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks

Our take: An organic fruit snack that offers a variety of flavors and a pleasing texture.

What we like: Uses natural fruit juice for flavoring. Doesn't contain any gelatin or corn syrup. Variety pack features citrus, tropical, berry, and strawberry flavors. Snacks have a non-sticky texture. Certified organic recipe. Provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C.

What we dislike: Flavor isn't quite as robust as other fruit snacks.

Best bang for your buck: Welch's Mixed Fruit Snacks

Our take: Offers an intense fruit flavor and plenty of vitamins.

What we like: Provides vitamins A, C, and E. Appeals to adults and children. Snacks don't stick to teeth. Comes at an affordable price point.

What we dislike: Contains enough sugar that they're basically candy.

Choice 3: Black Forest's Juicy Burst Fruit Snacks

Our take: Feature a soft, fruity exterior and a unique juicy interior that provides a truly tasty snack experience.

What we like: The center of each snack contains fruit juice. Provides the daily recommended value of vitamin C. Offers plenty of sweetness.

What we dislike: Some packages arrive damaged, and there isn't consistency in whether they come in a box or bag.

