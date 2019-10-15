Whether it's peaches, pears, apples, or oranges, it doesn't matter if you've got just a single tree or a grove, you're going to need some way to harvest all of that yummy fruit. But balancing ladders against the tree's trunk and climbing through the branches is downright dangerous. To get the job done safely, you need a fruit picker.

The best fruit picker will be extendable and have a large basket with adequate cushioning to protect the fruit. Our buying guide will tell you what you need know to select a quality tool. We've provided some fine examples, including our top choice, the Ohuhu Fruit Picker Tool. This solid fruit picker checks all the right boxes. To learn more about this and other standout models, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing fruit pickers

A four-foot pole cannot reach fruit that is 10 feet high, and a 10-foot pole makes it nearly impossible to harvest fruit that is hanging only four feet overhead. You will want a pole that is extendable and locks in position so you can easily reach fruit at all levels.

A basket needs to be cushioned and large enough to easily catch and collect the type of fruit you have. For smaller fruit, you may want to consider a bag instead of a cage-type design so your fruit cannot slip between the bars and fall to the ground.

Most fruit pickers feature a circle of stationary metal "fingers" that you position so that they can pull the fruit off the branch. Alternatively, you can have grippers that gently grab the fruit and allow you to pick by twisting, which can add time to your chores, or long-handled pruning shears that snip the branch. The latter can be hazardous because these models do not feature a basket, so the fruit will just plummet after it's been snipped.

Other features

Besides the critical aforementioned elements, there are a few additional features you'll want to consider before purchasing the fruit picker that is best for you.

Some high-end fruit pickers feature other tools such as a pruning saw. If you want a two-in-one model, you'll most likely have to pay top dollar.

Some fruit pickers come with a bonus fruit bag so you have a convenient place to keep the harvested fruit while working.

The lighter a fruit picker is, the longer you will be able to work with it before you become fatigued.

Price

For less than $25, you can find a fruit picker that is just the basket (you'll need to provide a pole). In the $25 to $50 range, you get the pole (preferably telescoping), and the basket (preferably padded). These models are often sufficient for most needs. If you need a heavy-duty tool, something that may also include a pruning saw, you'll need to look in the $50 to $100 (or above) range.

FAQ

Q. How do I use a fruit picker?

A. Most models feature a basket with curved metal fingers above it. Carefully position the fruit to be inside the basket by raising the basket up. When you pull down, allow the metal fingers to catch and pull on the fruit so it snaps off and drops in the basket.

Q. How much fruit does a basket hold?

A. Depending on the size of the fruit and the size of your basket, you should be able to safely fit anywhere from three to six pieces of fruit in a basket. If you try to fit too many, the fruit may fall out and become a hazard to those around you.

Fruit pickers we recommend

Best of the best: Ohuhu's Fruit Picker Tool

Our take: A sturdy fruit picker featuring a telescopic pole with a cushioned metal basket that can extend from 3.7 to 13 feet.

What we like: This fruit picker has an aluminum alloy pole with quick-lock telescoping sections so you can easily extend your reach. It also features a detachable fruit basket with a one-inch thick pad and a bonus fruit bag to carry your harvest.

What we dislike: When the pole is fully extended, it does become a bit wobbly.

Best bang for your buck: STARRICH's Fruit-Picking Tool

Our take: An extremely affordable, no-frills picking head (pole not included) that is best for smaller fruits.

What we like: This fruit-picking head is manufactured using stainless steel teeth with a cotton bag attached to help prevent bruising. Additionally, the unit is lightweight and the teeth are rounded to help prevent damage to the fruit.

What we dislike: The overall diameter is roughly only 5.5 inches, and the bag is less than 8 inches deep, so it doesn't hold very much fruit.

Choice 3: Zenport's Long-Reach Telescopic Fruit Harvester

Our take: A different take on a fruit picker, this model has padded claws that allow you to grip and twist the fruit to remove it.

What we like: The pole on this fruit picker has three locking positions: at 44 inches, 56 inches, and 72 inches. The bruise-free padded grippers give the user greater control as you can hold onto the fruit after picking it.

What we dislike: This method may be a little more labor intensive than other designs, and some fruits may be too small for the claws to easily grip.

