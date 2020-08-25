The best fruit and vegetable wash of 2020

Fruits and vegetables are a vital part of a healthy diet. The USDA recommends that people eat five to nine servings of fruits and veggies per day.

Fruit and vegetable wash helps remove pesticides, bacteria, and other nasty elements clinging to your fresh produce.

Not sure which one is best for you? We've done the research to bring you the latest in fruit and vegetable washes. Our picks include two returning favorites and a brand-new option that's entirely free of animal-derived ingredients.

Best fruit and vegetable washes of 2020

1. Environne's Purely Essential Fruit and Vegetable Wash: Environne remains our top pick because it's still one of the most effective washes on the market. It removes more contaminants than water alone and doesn't leave behind unpalatable flavors or residues.

2. Veggie Wash's All-Natural Fruit and Vegetable Wash Sprayer: Our returning budget choice is an affordable wash that features a convenient spray nozzle design.

3. vegeAQUA's Fruit and Veggie Wash: This newcomer to our list earns a top spot for its vegan, water-based formula that's both safe and effective.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know about fruit and vegetable washes

Pay attention to the ingredients in fruit and vegetable washes. You're rinsing your produce with the stuff, so it's best to opt for plant-based formulas. The most common ingredients in fruit and vegetable wash include citrus oil and ethyl alcohol. Food-grade citrus oil helps remove residue and buildup such as wax and dirt. Plant-based ethyl alcohol removes impurities from produce.

Wax is put onto produce for aesthetic and practical reasons. A shiny apple is much more appealing than a dull one. Wax also locks in moisture and helps produce stay plump for longer while in transit. Wax is usually food-safe; however, fungicides are sometimes added to prevent mold growth, which is why you might want to remove waxy layers on produce.

You may also find washes that include plant oils like sunflower and coconut oil, which act as carrier oils. Baking soda is another common component because it's great at breaking down grease and dirt when mixed with water.

Choose between spray bottle products or concentrates that can be diluted with water. Both work equally well, but concentrates are more economical for bulk cleaning. For single servings of fruits, a spray is a quick and easy way to remove harmful residue.

Produce sprays are available in a variety of formulas including organic, kosher, vegan, and gluten-free. If you have any dietary concerns, check the label carefully.

Some fruit and vegetable washes can cost up to $1 per ounce. It's much more cost-effective to buy this type of product in bulk.

FAQ

Q. Should I wash my fruits and vegetables immediately upon returning from the farmer's market or grocery store?

A. No. You should only wash fruits and vegetables before eating. Cleaning and then storing them can hasten the spoilage process. When washing produce, don't use scrub brushes, since breaking the skin can help bacteria find its way into your food. Don't forget to keep your sink clean -- it's one of the filthiest spots in your kitchen. Your sink can contaminate washed produce if it's not disinfected frequently.

Q. Do I need to wash pre-packaged fruits and veggies?

A. That store-bought lettuce mix says that it's pre-washed, but it's always a good idea to give greens and other packaged produce an extra wash. Experts agree that a second cleaning can't hurt.

In-depth reviews for best fruit and vegetable washes

Best of the best: Environne's Purely Essential Fruit and Vegetable Wash

What we like: This wash is gluten-free and certified kosher. You don't need to use a lot to clean produce properly.

What we dislike: Some people report that the wash takes a while to rinse off thoroughly.

Best bang for your buck: Veggie Wash's All-Natural Fruit and Vegetable Wash Sprayer

What we like: The budget price tag is appealing, and the formula is made up entirely of natural ingredients. It's nearly tasteless and is easy to dispense.

What we dislike: Foams up when mixed with water.

Choice 3: vegeAQUA's Fruit and Veggie Wash

What we like: The water-based formula is organic and safe, and the bottle is easy to spray.

What we dislike: May not remove all impurities. Works best in tandem with a water rinse.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.