The best front load washer

Love it or hate it, laundry is an inevitable household chore, but a quality washer can make it more bearable. Front load washers are quick and convenient and often have some extremely helpful features.

This guide to front load washers will help you select the right model for you. Our favorite front load washer is the Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer. This high-end model gets clothes clean and fresh every time and has great features, such as steam stain removal and an add-in door.

Considerations when choosing front load washers

Cycle options

A quality front load washer should feature a wide range of cycle options. Even inexpensive models should cover all the basics, with cycles for cottons, synthetics, delicates, and whites, plus a range of temperature options and a quick wash cycle. More advanced models may have a greater range of cycles, including steam-injected sanitizing or stain-removal cycles, deep cleaning cycles, and allergen removal cycles.

Drum size

It's important to consider the capacity of your new front load washer's drum. It should be large enough to accommodate your household's laundry so you don't need to do multiple cycles, but not so large that the overall size of the washer is huge and won't fit in a standard space.

Noise level

Some front load washers are simply noisier than others, but this may or may not be a big deal depending on the setup of your home. If you live in a detached house with your laundry area far away from your living area, a noisy washer won't affect you or your neighbors too much, but if you live in a small apartment with neighbors below, a loud washer can be detrimental to you and the people below you.

Features

Bluetooth connectivity

Some high-end front load washers let you control them via an app using Bluetooth connectivity. This isn't a must-have, but it can be handy.

Color

You may want to match your new front load washer to existing appliances. The most common colors are black, white, and silver.

Add-in door

An add-in door is a smaller door in a front load washer's main door. It allows you to add items into the drum after the cycle has begun, which is great for those times when you start your washer before realizing you've missed an item.

Front load washer prices

Front load washing machines tend to cost between $600 and $1,200. Although inexpensive models still perform well, they won't have the more advanced features of high-end models.

FAQ

Q. Why should I choose a front load washer over a top load model?

A. If you're thinking of switching to a front load washer from a top load washer, you might be wondering about the benefits. Front load washers are great for fitting under kitchen or utility room countertops since you don't need to access the top of the washer. For the same reason, you can stack them on top of or underneath a front load dryer. They also tend to be quieter and more energy efficient than top load models and have more effective spin cycles so clothes come out drier.

Q. My laundry comes out of the washer smelling musty -- what's going on?

A. If you leave your clean laundry sitting in the washer too long after the cycle is complete, it can become musty. Bad-smelling clean laundry can also be a sign that your washer needs cleaning. If it has a self-cleaning cycle, you can use it, otherwise some elbow grease is in order.

Front load washers we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer

Our take: This rugged model is built to last and has a wide range of high-end features to sweeten the deal.

What we like: Super Speed function finishes a load in 30 minutes. Five temperature settings. AddWash doors let you add forgotten items to wash after cycle has started.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: GE High-Efficiency White Front Load Washing Machine

Our take: A solid yet fairly basic front load washer that comes from a respected brand at a reasonable price.

What we like: Plenty of pre-programmed settings to give you what you need. Fast 1,300 RPM spin speed means a shorter drying time. Energy Star-qualified.

What we dislike: Could be quieter.

Choice 3: LG Electronics High-Efficiency Front Load Washer

Our take: The large capacity of this washer makes it ideal for big families -- it can even fit a king-size comforter.

What we like: Features a wide range of programs, including a sanitize mode and allergen mode. We love the quiet operation and the stackable design.

What we dislike: Larger footprint than a standard washer.

