The best Frigidaire refrigerator

A home refrigerator is much more than a unit to store your food. A quality fridge should cater to your diet, lifestyle, and even kitchen aesthetics, providing settings and features to maximize freshness and longevity.

Frigidaire, one of the leading kitchen appliance companies, offers refrigerators with a range of sizes, styles, and noteworthy features. For the active family, we recommend the Frigidaire 26.8-Cubic-Foot French Door model. For those who cook less, shop differently, and have specific needs, our guide covers all the possibilities.

Considerations when choosing Frigidaire refrigerators

Type

There are four main types of Frigidaire refrigerators. Some simple models are single-door options that only include the fridge portion and not a freezer. A top freezer unit is a common option for single persons or couples, as these tend to be smaller as well. Side-by-side fridges feature a freezer and fridge space on either half of the unit; most include a water and ice dispenser, too. The largest, most elaborate options are French door fridges, which feature two doors on the top unit opening to reveal the fridge and a horizontal freezer drawer on the bottom.

Some French door options may feature a third, horizontal door accessing the fridge as well, ideal for storing meats and cheese. We’ve also seen a four-door option with two doors opening on the top, and two on the bottom.

Storage

Most options feature adjustable shelves, which may be full length across the unit or tiered to accommodate a variety of items. Larger units include more specific storage options, like a cheese and deli drawer, in-door bins, and crispers with controllable humidity.

Size

Fridge size is measured by available interior space in units of cubic feet. In general, the average couple will require a unit around 16 cubic feet, and each additional person using the fridge in the household should add 4 to 6 more cubic feet to the size. Those who cook and eat in more will want a slightly larger option than what’s recommended. You’ll want to check the measurements of the unit to ensure you have space available, not only in the kitchen but getting it into your home too. Frigidaire also sells compact fridges designed for dens, dorm rooms, or small spaces that may be from 1 to 4 cubic feet.

Features

Finish

While stainless steel is a common exterior for most fridges, black stainless steel is gaining in popularity. A trendy look, it champions the durability of stainless steel, but without the cold, utilitarian nature of the silver exterior. Black stainless steel costs more, but often resists smudges and fingerprints, and doesn’t allow for any dirt or stains to be as noticeable as does a white exterior.

Spill-safe shelves

This simple but useful feature helps contain any spills or leaks that may occur within the fridge. These solid glass shelves feature slightly raised edges so that nothing seeps below, creating further mess and possible contamination.

Water and ice dispensers

Some options have external water and ice dispensers. While this may offer convenience, note the extra care and cost required for maintaining and replacing a water filter. Also keep in mind the size: some dispensers aren’t large enough to accommodate big bottles or glasses.

Price

Most Frigidaire refrigerators cost between $1,000 and $2,000, with price changing based on size and type. Most French door options, however, cost more than $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my fridge?

A. The interior of the fridge can be easily cleaned with simple warm water and soap. You’ll want to remove contents every few months, soaking the shelves and wiping the inside thoroughly. Concerning the exterior, avoid harsh chemicals, particularly on units with high-quality finishes. Use a soft cloth and splash of water to remove any prints or smudges.

Q. How often should I change the water filter?

A. For those units that come with a water or ice dispenser or internal ice-making feature, you’ll need to change the filter about twice a year. The filter wears out over time as it removes impurities and sediments. Cracked or hollow ice cubes may be a sign it’s time to change the water filter. You’ll also want to change the air filter at about the same rate to keep your fridge smelling good.

Frigidaire refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: Frigidaire 26.8-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator

Our take: Large, beautiful French door fridge with a stunning finish and practical storage solutions.

What we like: Black stainless steel finish. Crisper drawers feature humidity control. Water dispenser fits larger bottles. Includes full-length storage in the fridge and freezer portion.

What we dislike: Expensive. Filters need regular maintenance and replacement.

Best bang for your buck: Frigidaire 20.4-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

Our take: Average-size, budget-friendly fridge with quality storage and some handy perks.

What we like: Crispers feature humidity controls to extend the life of fruits and vegetables. Door shelves are tall and wide. Doors are reversible. Solid value.

What we dislike: Lacks ice maker and water dispenser

Choice 3: Frigidaire 27.6-Cubic-Foot Non-Dispenser French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel

Our take: One of the largest French door fridges that comes at a slightly lower price, as it does away with some extra features.

What we like: High-capacity fridge with full-length drawers and freezers baskets. Glass shelves contain spills. Includes crisper humidity controls. Bins and shelves are adjustable.

What we dislike: No exterior ice or water dispenser. Standard stainless steel look.

