Halloween (like everything else) will be a little different in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't rock great costumes with your best friends.

Best friend costumes are one of the most popular themes of this year's spooky season, especially for those who plan on attending a small Halloween gathering or a socially-distanced trunk-or-treat.

Whether you decide to go as superheroes, dueling duos, or something else, we're sure you'll have a blast browsing through these ghastly get-ups.

Here's our roundup of favorite picks for the best friend Halloween costumes of 2020.

Best Halloween costumes for friends

Are you and your best friends peas in a pod? If so, you might as well dress up in matching Halloween costumes.

Fifties-themed Halloween costumes

Big fans of "Grease" will dig these fifties-themed Halloween costumes. They've got all the spunk and pizzazz of the era with cute skirts and charming pops of color.

Adult Pink Sweeties Costume: $44.99-$49.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Polka Dot 1950s Dress Costume: $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Bad Sandy Grease Costume: $39.98 at Spirit Halloween (was $49.99)

Best dinosaur Halloween costumes

Show up to your next Halloween party in prehistoric style with these inflatable dinosaur costumes. They'll even do the trick for a masquerade party, since faces are totally covered by jaws or spikes. No matter what, they're sure to create laughs all around.

Adult T. Rex Inflatable Costume from Jurassic World: $79.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Triceratops Inflatable Costume from Jurassic World 2: $96.72 at Amazon

Best steampunk Halloween costumes

For BFFs looking for costumes that aren't princess-y, these matching steampunk costumes come highly recommended. They make a bold statement, plus their strong colors photograph well.

Adult Steampunk Lady Costume: $59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Steampunk Dress Costume: $59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best mermaid Halloween costumes

There's plenty of room in the sea -- so why not spend Halloween with your friends (or your kids) dressed as matching mermaids. With shimmer and glitter galore, these iridescent costumes earn high marks for their spirit.

Kids Mermaid Wheelchair Costume: $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Mystical Mermaid Costume: $59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Ariel Costume: $54.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best LOL Surprise Dolls Halloween costumes

Best friends that love collecting LOL Surprise Dolls will be excited to dress up as their favorite ones this year for Halloween. They're just as comfortable as they are cute, and their frilly skirts are adorable.

Kids Classic Queen Bee LOL Surprise Doll Costume: $26.98 at Spirit Halloween (was $34.99)

Kids Classic Diva LOL Surprise Doll Costume: $26.98 at Spirit Halloween (was $34.99)

Best spooky Halloween costumes for friends

If you or your kids aren't big fans of the cutesy princess trend in Halloween costumes, then these spooky get-ups are worth a look.

Best creepy cheerleader Halloween costumes

Arrive at Halloween parties (whether virtual or in person) as a scary pair as ghoulish cheerleaders. As spooky as they are, the punk-rock spin on pom-poms is a fun and lighthearted addition.

Kids Dreadful Zombie Cheerleader Costume: $24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Scare Squad Costume: $29.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best skeleton Halloween costumes

No bones about it: these skeleton costumes will make a big impression at Halloween parties. Friends can take their coordinated look to the next level by rocking matching skeleton face paint, too.

Toddler Skeleton Coveralls: $24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Tipsy Elves' Skeleton Jumpsuit: $89.95 at Amazon

Adult Skeleton Queen Costume: $199.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best spooky bride Halloween costumes

Besties looking for spook-tacular Halloween costumes will love these undead bride outfits. Some of these get-ups even come with matching bouquets of fearsome flowers, too.

Kids Ghost Bride Costume: $69.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Zombie Bride Costume: $44.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Cemetery Bride Costume: $49.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best Halloween costumes for groups

Planning Halloween attire for a group of friends? Coordinate your costumes to take the most Instagram-worthy pictures of the year.

Best food Halloween costumes

Coordinating family Halloween costumes can be challenging. Keep it simple and go as an eclectic mix of food. Sure, you might not mix well on a plate, but you'll have legendary Halloween pictures. Enjoy any mix of these munchies for your collective get-up.

Adult Pickle Costume: $29.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Banana Costume: $29.99 at Spirit Halloween

Baby Plush Avocado Costume: $29.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Ice Cream Sundae Costume: $59.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best trio Halloween costumes

In search of Halloween costumes for three kids? They'll arrive at parties in styles dressed as a vampire, Frankenstein, and a werewolf -- a classic trio of spooky characters.

Kids Black Lace Vampira Costume: $22.98+ at Spirit Halloween (was $29.99)

Kids Frankenstein Costume from Hotel Transylvania: $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Werewolf Costume: $44.99 at Spirit Halloween

Best floral Halloween costumes

Besties can go trick-or-treating as a full-on ecosystem when they dress up as bugs, butterflies, and flowers. These flora and fauna-inspired costumes and fun and lighthearted, plus they have plenty of bright colors to boost their visibility during trick-or-treating.

Baby Blossom Flower Costume: $39.99 at Spirit Halloween

Toddler Lil' Lady Bug Costume: $19.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Beautiful Butterfly Costume: $34.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Kangaroo Bee Costume: $11.95 at Amazon (was $14.95)

Best Nintendo character Halloween costumes

Those that are big fans of playing Nintendo Switch can bring their favorite characters to life this Halloween. In fact, if your group is quite large, these Nintendo costumes will make your squad look like a walking Super Smash Brothers match.

Toddler Yoshi Costume: $29.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids' Mario Costume: $34.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Princess Peach Costume: $47.99+ at Amazon

Adult Princess Zelda Costume: $69.99 at Spirit Halloween

Adult Donkey Kong Costume: $56.24+ on Amazon

Best Halloween costumes for you and your dog

It's more fun to celebrate Halloween with Fido. These Halloween costumes are perfect for you and your dog to go trick-or-treating together -- or to shamelessly post selfies all day on social media.

Best DC Comics superhero Halloween costumes

Looking for doggone-good superhero costumes for you and your favorite furry friend? Celebrate Halloween in the DC Universe with these fun costumes for kids and dogs.

Kids Wonder Woman Costume: $32.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Batman Costume: $28.18 at Amazon

Rubie's Costume Company Superman Dog Costume: $7.99+ at Chewy (was $12+)

DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume: $10.49+ at Amazon (was $17.99+)

Best Star Wars Halloween costumes

Star Wars fans of all ages will dig these galactic Halloween get-ups. We're sure the Force will be strong with you and your pup when you go trick-or-treating wearing these character costumes.

Toddler The Child Mandalorian Costume: $24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Kids Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Costume: $36.99 at Spirit Halloween

Rubie's Walking Yoda Lightsaber Dog Costume: $21.99+ at Chewy

Rubie's Star Wars Ewok Dog Costume: $19.99 at Amazon

