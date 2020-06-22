The best freshwater trolling motor

When on the hunt for certain types of fish, having a trolling motor that allows you to move at a consistent, slow speed across the water gives the bait or lure just the right action.

You can accomplish this movement using a freshwater trolling motor. This type of motor runs on battery power, allowing it to operate quietly in shallow water and ensuring you don't scare the fish.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the versatile Minn Kota Endura Max Trolling Motor, which excels in both general usage and backtrolling.

Considerations when choosing freshwater trolling motors

Watercraft size

Start your search for a trolling motor by thinking about the type of watercraft in use. Larger boats (including those with a V shape) require a bigger motor that can deliver the power required to propel the boat through the shallow water. However, you don't want a far bigger motor than you actually require, because you'll be spending more money than you need to spend.

Understanding thrust

Another important item to consider with your trolling motor is its thrust. This refers to the ability of the motor to propel the watercraft at the desired speed without straining, which can cause vibration.

With a freshwater trolling motor, you need one pound of thrust in the motor to move roughly 50 pounds of weight in the water. The motor should list its level of thrust in its specifications. You then need to calculate how much weight is in your boat, which includes the boat itself, the trolling motor, the number of people inside, and any gear you're carrying.

Features

Mounting options

Bow: If you want to attach the trolling motor to the bow of your watercraft, you need a certain watercraft design that includes a flat base area to accommodate the mount hardware. A standard bass boat or a V-shaped boat typically works with a bow mount trolling motor.

Transom or stern mounting: With a transom trolling motor, you clamp the motor to the side or back of the boat. It's better to place the transom motor on the back of the boat for easier steering, but some boats only allow mounting to the side.

Adjustable shaft length

Because boats sit at different heights in the water, it's helpful to have a shaft length on the trolling motor that's adjustable. You should plan on having a shaft length that allows the trolling motor to extend from the mounting location to between 12 and 24 inches under the water.

Steering designs

Many trolling motors use a hand steering method, but this can make fishing at the same time as steering difficult. To avoid this problem, consider a foot pedal steering system or a wireless remote control steering system.

Price

Inexpensive freshwater trolling motors cost about $100 to $250, and they're usually made for inflatables. High-end motors cost $250 to $1,400 and give you maximum thrust and extensive controls.

FAQ

Q. How deep should the trolling motor run?

A. Use the motor in water at least 12 inches deep. If the propeller breaks the surface of the water, it loses its effectiveness.

Q. What's the best way to avoid prematurely draining the battery on the trolling motor?

A. Divide the battery's capacity in amp hours by the amp hours the motor needs to operate, and you have a general idea (in hours) of how long the motor can run per charge.

Freshwater trolling motors we recommend

Best of the best: Minn Kota's Endura Max Trolling Motor

Our take: This motor comes from one of the top manufacturers and excels in a variety of areas.

What we like: One of the quieter trolling motors on the market. Extremely easy to steer with a telescoping tiller.

What we dislike: Tends to create extra vibration when it operates in reverse.

Best bang for your buck: Goplus' 8-Speed Electric Trolling Motor

Our take: Even though it has a lower-than-average cost, it has some extra features you may not expect for the price.

What we like: Can tilt the shaft on the propeller at different angles to make it as comfortable to use as possible. Delivers eight speed choices.

What we dislike: Does not deliver higher speeds when approaching the weight limit for the motor.

Choice 3: Newport Vessels' Eight-Speed Electric Trolling Motor

Our take: Reasonably priced trolling motor that should work with any Newport Vessels watercraft.

What we like: Provides eight different speeds, including three in reverse. Works equally well in freshwater and saltwater.

What we dislike: Shifting to a specific speed level can be tricky, as it's difficult to feel when you have the desired speed locked in.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.