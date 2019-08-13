The best freezerless refrigerator

If you already own a separate freezer, you may prefer a fridge without a built-in freezer compartment. Freezerless refrigerators give you more space for chilled food, without taking up any precious cubic feet in freezer space.

If you want to learn more about the best freezerless refrigerators and what features you should look for, read on. Our favorite model is the Electrolux IQ-Touch Freezerless Refrigerator, a smart stainless steel model with an excellent layout.

Considerations when choosing freezerless refrigerators

Freezerless refrigerator type

Perhaps the first factor to decide on is whether you want an under-counter or a full-height freezerless refrigerator.

Under-counter: If you have a small kitchen and the only spot for a fridge is under the counter, a compact model fits the bill. An under-counter model is also a good choice if the reason that you don't want a freezer compartment in your fridge is because you already have a compact freezer, in which case you may be able to stack the two to make one full-height fridge-freezer.

Full-height: If space isn't an issue, you'll probably want a full-height freezerless fridge. Yes, it will take up more space, but you won't need to stoop to get your food (except from the lower shelves) and you'll have far more room inside.

Measurements

In the majority of kitchens, you'll only have a set amount of space in which to fit your fridge. It's important to carefully check the measurements of any freezerless refrigerators you're considering. If the model you choose is too large, it simply won't fit the space in question, and if it's too small, you may have space on each side, which will look odd and create an awkwardly narrow spot you'll need to clean.

Drawers and compartments

The majority of freezerless fridges will at least have a crisper drawer to help keep your vegetables fresh, but some also have other drawers, such as an extra-cool drawer for those foods that could do with being kept at a slightly lower temperature than the rest of the refrigerator. Some models feature two half-width drawers, but a single full-width drawer is great for storing larger items. It's also worth examining the door compartments on your chosen freezerless refrigerator. You should have some tall, wide-door compartments for fitting large bottles, along with some more compact compartments for fitting smaller foods.

Features

Capacity

Checking the capacity of a freezerless refrigerator is a decent way of gauging its overall size. Under-counter models usually have a capacity of around three to five cubic feet, whereas full-size models can hold between 12 and 19 cubic feet.

Color or finish

Although white is perhaps the most common finish for freezerless refrigerators, you can also find black and stainless steel options, plus occasionally some bolder choices.

Door alarm

A door alarm sounds when the fridge door has been left open for longer than a set amount of time (usually five minutes or so).

Freezerless refrigerator prices

You can spend less than $500 on a basic under-counter freezerless refrigerator, all the way up to $2,500 or more for a high-end option. Mid-range models cost around $1,000 to $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose an Energy Star-certified freezerless refrigerator?

A. The Energy Star certification shows that an appliance is extremely energy efficient. Not only is this better for the environment, it will save you money on your utility bills over time. As such, it's definitely worth considering an Energy Star-certified freezerless fridge when you're ready to buy a new model.

Q. Can I remove the shelves and drawers from my freezerless refrigerator?

A. Yes, the majority of freezerless refrigerators allow you to remove the shelves and drawers, which lets you better customize the interior space to meet your needs and makes cleaning easier.

Freezerless refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: Electrolux IQ-Touch Freezerless Refrigerator

Our take: An all-round exceptional model with easy temperature control, an air filter, and plenty more great features.

What we like: Large and spacious 18-cubic-foot model. Extra-wide shelves and great door organization. Cool Zone and Fresh Zone drawers. Extremely quiet.

What we dislike: The high price is prohibitive for many buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Danby Freezerless Refrigerator in White

Our take: With 11 cubic feet of space, it's not as roomy as some options, but the affordable price is a huge plus.

What we like: Great for compact spaces. Runs quietly. Adjustable shelving with pull-out crisper drawer.

What we dislike: Isn't frost-free.

Choice 3: Frigidaire Freezerless Refrigerator

Our take: A fairly simple but still high-quality freezerless fridge that runs quietly and has plenty of storage space.

What we like: Users love the full-width drawer, which has an excellent capacity. It's easy to adjust the shelving and a breeze to clean.

What we dislike: Wire shelving is inferior to solid glass shelves.

