The best freezer mug

Beverages just taste better when they are ice cold. The problem is, when you add ice, eventually that ice melts and waters down your drink. If you'd like to keep your refreshment perfectly chilled without that unpleasant side effect of diluted flavor, there's nothing better than a freezer mug.

The best freezer mugs hold at least 16 ounces of your favorite beverage. They are durable, easy to hold, and have an eye-catching design. Our favorite, Tervis' 24-ounce. Frosty Brew Tumbler with Wrap and Frosted Lid, is all of that and more. If you'd like to learn more about what makes a great freezer mug, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing freezer mugs

The two biggest elements you will need to consider when purchasing a freezer mug are size and type of insulation.

Size

The size of your freezer mug is crucial. You will quickly become frustrated if it's not at least 12 ounces, which is large enough to hold an entire can of soda or bottle of beer. On the other end, if the tumbler is too large, your beverage may start to become warm before you finish it. Plus, it may be difficult to find room for it in your freezer.

Type of insulation

Freezer mugs have two walls with a space between them that keeps your beverage insulated. The most common type of insulation is a freezable gel that can chill a room-temperature beverage. The other kind only uses air as insulation; this will keep your drink cold, but it will not chill it.

Features

Materials

Freezer mugs are manufactured using BPA-free plastic, acrylic, or lead-free glass. Compared to glass, plastic and acrylic are, of course, the more rugged materials; glass, however, is the most elegant.

Style

The main area in which freezer mugs differ is style. They can range from traditional-looking mugs to conversation-starting novelty designs. Choose the style that best fits your personality or the theme of your event.

Lid

Not all freezer mugs include a lid, but it's certainly a bonus, as lids cut down on spills during a party and keep your beverage a bit more chilly. Look for a model with a leak-proof lid that attaches securely.

Handles

Some mugs more closely resemble tumblers. If you enjoy a true mug design, be sure you choose a model with a securely attached handle.

Price

Individually, freezer mugs fall in the $10 to $20 price range. If purchasing them as a set, the price for each mug will likely be less than $10. The larger or more ornate the freezer mug is, the more it will typically cost.

FAQ

Q. How can I obtain the most benefit from my freezer mug?

A. Before placing your freezer mug in the freezer, cool it down for an hour or so in the refrigerator. Place the mug in the freezer upside down -- unless directed otherwise in the instructions -- keeping it away from the cold air inlet. After a couple hours, remove the freezer mug and fill it with room-temperature or colder fluid.

Q. Can I store my freezer mug in the freezer?

A. The answer to this can change from manufacturer to manufacturer. Some freezer mugs are designed to be safe when left in the freezer for extended periods of time. Other mugs, however, may be damaged if you do this.

Freezer mugs we recommend

Best of the best: Tervis 24-Ounce Frosty Brew Tumbler with Wrap and Frosted Lid

Our take: A high-quality option that keeps your beverage either hot or cold by utilizing air instead of a gel.

What we like: Tervis' Frosty Brew Tumbler is a large 24-ounce BPA-free container that is impact-resistant and dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe. The design reduces condensation, so the drinkware is furniture-friendly.

What we dislike: This tumbler will not make a warm drink cold; it merely maintains the temperature of the beverage.

Best bang for your buck: Rockin' Gear 16-Ounce Double Wall Gel Freezer Mug

Our take: A chic 16-ounce freezer mug that's available at a bargain price.

What we like: These affordable acrylic freezer mugs are available in five different colors. You can easily keep track of which mug belongs to which guest at picnics and parties. The cracked marble design adds a touch of class to the glass.

What we dislike: These mugs don't keep your beverage cold as long as some individuals would like, depending on the environment. They are effective from about 30 to 60 minutes.

Choice 3: Dragon Glassware 13.5-Ounce Bottoms Up! Insulated Beer Glass

Our take: A cleverly designed attention-drawing insulated glass that holds 13.5 ounces of fluid.

What we like: This insulated beer glass is handmade, and it helps keep your beverage chilled for longer periods of time. The lead-free glass is both refrigerator- and freezer-safe, and it's easy to clean.

What we dislike: Although it's well-made, it is glass, so you must handle this item with a little more care than you would a plastic mug.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.