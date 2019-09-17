The best freezer

Ice cream lovers, bulk buyers, meal preppers, and meat eaters can all find one thing in common: the need for a separate freezer. Having a good freezer set up in your home and packed full is like having an extra piece of insurance that you'll always have something to defrost and eat.

Choosing a dependable freezer is key. Our buying guide helps you figure out whether you should select a chest or upright model and how large you might want to go depending on your personal needs. Our top pick is the Frigidaire 13.8-cubic-foot Frost Free Upright Freezer, which we love for its perfect size and abundant features.

Considerations when choosing freezers

Style

In addition to smaller cube freezers, you'll have two other main options: a traditional chest or an upright unit. One of the benefits of an upright unit is that many of them can be easily converted into a refrigerator if your lifestyle changes. Chest freezers, on the other hand, offer more interior space.

Each style varies in its footprint, capacity, and temperature controls.

Size

Freezers range greatly in size and capacity, and different size models will be better suited to different needs. Cube or short upright freezers, which look like mini-refrigerators, are generally tiny, with one- to three-cubic-foot sizes. Freezers with over three cubic feet of space may be chests or upright modes.

A chest freezer can be as large as around 24 cubic feet in size, but the most popular sizes for homeowners are around seven to 20 cubic feet in size. To determine the best size for your needs, there are a couple of rules of thumb you can follow:

One cubic foot of freezer space will hold 35 pounds of packaged food and meat.

One and a half cubic feet of freezer space is enough for each person in your family. A family of four would be comfortable with a five- to seven-cubic-foot freezer.



Features

Organizers

Look for chest units with sliding baskets or adjustable dividers to better organize a deep freezer. There's plenty of built-in or accessorizing organizing options in upright freezers.

Lock

A locking door is valuable for a number of reasons. A locked door prevents little children from poking around and getting stuck inside. It also prevents teens from getting ahold of things they shouldn't. Many chest freezers have provisions to add a padlock onto the unit.

Alarms and power indicator lights

It's well worth it to find a model with some sort of indicator that there's been a temperature fluctuation because of a breaker problem or an ajar door. Uprights tend to have an alarm while chests tend to have lights.

Price

Compact cube or tiny upright freezers between one and three cubic feet range in price between $100 to $200. Between $200 and $600, you'll find the bulk of chest and upright freezers between three to 20 cubic feet in size. Larger heavy-duty deep chest, and most upright freezers that convert to refrigeration, are considered premium units that range in price from $600 to over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How do I decide whether to purchase a cube, chest, or upright freezer?

A. There are pros and cons to each style of freezer. Chest freezers have more usable space than uprights of the same cubic foot size, stay at consistent temperatures because they don't self-defrost, and tend to use less energy than uprights, but it's tough to find what you need in deep chest units. Upright freezers are easier to organize, take up less floor space than chests, and are noisier and pricier than chest freezers. In addition, the doors of uprights tend to vary in temperature. Cube freezers have limited capacity and often lack precise temperature controls, but they work well for small spaces.

Q. What do I do with a freezer full of food during a power outage?

A. Whatever you do, don't open the freezer in a power outage if you can. Food in a half-filled chest freezer tends to stay frozen for about 24 hours, and a full freezer keeps its temperature for 48 hours, according to the FDA. An upright model may keep its temperature for less than that of a chest unit, however. If you can't hook your freezer up to a generator during a prolonged power outage, you may lose some of your food. But, you can be prepared. If you suspect a power outage is possible, purchase or make large amounts of ice cubes, buy multiple gel packs and freeze them, freeze containers of water and keep them in the freezer, and have coolers available to transfer your food from your freezer to a working unit.

Freezers we recommend

Best of the best: Frigidaire 13.8-Cubic-Foot Frost Free Upright Freezer

Our take: Whatever features you want, you will find them in this upright freezer that's spacious inside but slim enough to fit anywhere you need it.

What we like: The price is right for a dependable freezer from a well-known company that has interior LED lighting, a lock, adjustable shelving, temperature control, and indicator lighting.

What we dislike: White is the only finish. This is not the quietest freezer on the block.

Best bang for your buck: Danby 7.2-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer

Our take: Spacious chest freezer on wheels from a recognized manufacturer.

What we like: Helpful dividers and sliding basket for smaller items, energy-efficient R600a refrigerant, front-mount thermostat for easy access, plus a one-year warranty with in-home service.

What we dislike: Customer service needs improvement.

Choice 3: Frigidaire Gallery 20.5-Cubic-Foot Frost Free Upright Freezer

Our take: A well-designed, premium product that converts to a refrigerator if necessary.

What we like: Tight door seal, beautiful stainless steel look, quiet, frost-free, and helpful LED lighting inside.

What we dislike: Pricey.

