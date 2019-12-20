The best freestanding heavy bag

Do you have that one-two punch down pat? When you don't have a sparring partner available, tag in a freestanding heavy bag for your next training session.

Freestanding heavy bags are fairly portable and don't require any mounting. Since they're generally softer than hanging bags or wooden dummy posts, they're ideal for beginners. That's not to say that seasoned fighters can't enjoy them. In fact, there are freestanding heavy bags specifically designed for advanced technique training.

If you're ready to knuckle up, take a look at our buying guide on freestanding heavy bags. We're including our top pick, the Century Versys Fight Simulator, which has a modern design that's ideal for standing- and floor-based target practice.

Types of freestanding heavy bags

Fitness

If you're doing an activity like cardio kickboxing or HIIT training, you'll probably use a fitness bag. These tend to be lighter and softer and are certainly beginner-friendly. Though they are designed for frequency impact, not powerful blows, they're still made from durable materials.

Fighting

Martial artists who practice kicking, punching, and everything in between gravitate toward fighting bags. These are made from durable materials to handle heavy blows and are also waterproof for sweaty training sessions. Fighting bags are stuffed with impact-absorbing materials, like foam, to minimize contact injuries.

Grappling

Newer to the market, grappling bags are versatile enough for standing and horizontal use. They're a popular choice for wrestlers and MMA fighters.

Some models are pliable to practice holds and lightweight for safe maneuvering. There are also some grappling models with flexible extremities, which simulates combat and an opponent's realistic range of motion.

Considerations when choosing freestanding heavy bags

Size and height

To maximize your striking surface, opt for taller freestanding bags. There are also models with adjustable height, which are popular for taller individuals as well as those who wish to practice aerial techniques or high kicks.

Weight

Top-quality freestanding heavyweight bags weigh more and cost more, but it's well worth the extra money. These have weighted bases that won't topple over, and they'll stay in place instead of wobbling with each blow.

Base size

Certain freestanding heavy bags are designed with large plastic bases, many of which are wider than the girth of the bag to provide a stable center of gravity. Bases can be filled with sand or water, and when filled to capacity, they can reach nearly 300 pounds.

Materials

Freestanding heavy bags are usually made from different varieties of foam encased in a nylon or vinyl shell. Some shells have a matte finish, which prevents your hands and feet from sliding off the bag while you strike. Other shells have a shiny, smoother finish, which means you'll need to work harder to land and control a strike.

Price

There are some lightweight, air-filled bags for $100 and below. If you want a more substantial target with a solid base, expect to spend closer to $200. For a larger striking surface and improved durability, you're better served by bags between $300 and $400.

FAQ

Q. Why should I choose a freestanding heavy bag over a hanging one?

A. For one, you'll need to drill holes for a hanging bag, and you'll also have to find a place in your home where it can stay up all the time. Freestanding heavy bags, on the other hand, are far more portable and space-conscious.

Q. I practice capoeira, so which freestanding heavy bag should I get?

A. Freestanding heavy bags that bounce back and have full-length padding are your best bet. This means you don't need to limit your technique. You'll be able to enjoy floor-based moves and sweeps without injuring yourself on a plastic base. You can even enjoy high kicks as you practice clearance over the top of the bag.

Freestanding heavy bags we recommend

Best of the best: Century's Versys Fight Simulator

Our take: A versatile bag that can be used for standing technique as well as floor-based exercises like grappling and wrestling.

What we like: Durable vinyl shell and has a sand-filled base. Popular for its resistance and bounce-back features.

What we dislike: Not as rigid at the top as the rest of the bag.

Best bang for your buck: Everlast's Powercore Bag

Our take: Wallet-friendly option ideal for training techniques used waist-level and above.

What we like: Expands to 65 inches tall and absorbs impact well. Base is stable when filled with water or sand.

What we dislike: Shiny finish can sustain scuffs and scratches from nails and certain footwear.

Choice 3: Century's Cardio Wavemaster

Our take: Simple design geared toward beginners. Ideal for training technique above and below the belt.

What we like: Full-length bag can adjust to up to 65 inches. Soft foam and shell have the right amount of give for those early in their training.

What we dislike: Base is smaller than other models and sometimes travels upon impact.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.