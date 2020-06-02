The best freestanding bathtub

Nothing says elegance like a stylish, freestanding bathtub. When you purchase one of these models, you make your bathtub the dramatic focal point of your bathroom. It also serves as a luxurious escape when you need some indulgent me-time.

The right freestanding bathtub for your space doesn't just fit the décor of your bathroom -- it stands out as the centerpiece. Keep reading our buying guide to see what options are available to you. The lumbar support in FerdY's Freestanding Bathtub makes it our favorite. To learn more about this model and the features to look for in other quality freestanding bathtubs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing freestanding bathtubs

Size

Size is the most important factor when it comes to choosing your freestanding bathtub. It needs to fit not only you -- and a partner, perhaps -- but it should fit in the space you have available, too. Also, it must be deep enough to allow you to be comfortably immersed. If any one of these three crucial size factors isn't met, you will not be satisfied with your purchase.

Style

Next, you must consider your desired style of freestanding bathtub. You must carefully consider the style and shape you want before choosing, because every other décor decision you make in your bathroom will be influenced by the style of your new tub.

Materials

Most buyers will wind up choosing a glossy white, reinforced acrylic bathtub. However, that is not the only option. A cast iron tub is extremely heavy, but it retains heat the best. Copper and stone models are also available, but these fall on the upper end of the price scale.

Features

The average freestanding bathtub is fairly basic, including just the overflow and a drain. However, some models offer extra features.

Feet

Many modern freestanding bathtubs are flush with the floor. However, there are a number of different styles of feet available, as well. If this is the style you desire, look for a model that meets your aesthetic needs.

Faucet

If you want a faucet or hand shower, your best bet is to find a model that comes with it. You can be sure it will attach properly. If you are purchasing your fixtures separately, be certain that they fit the style of the tub you choose -- a rounded edge may look sleek but could limit your faucet choices.

Jets and lights

Craving bells and whistles? Jets and lights are the way to go. These features are not available on lower-end models, however.

Price

At the more affordable end of the price scale, from $600 to $700, you can purchase a basic, acrylic, freestanding bathtub that is sized for one person. Between $700 and $900, you'll get a slightly larger model that may include a faucet and a drain. When you cross beyond $1,000 and approach $2,000, you will find freestanding bathtubs that are manufactured in more luxurious materials, such as copper or stone. Some stone models can go for $3,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is it hard to install a freestanding bathtub?

A. A freestanding bathtub sounds deceptively easy to install. However, you must remember that -- while little to no structural work usually needs to be done -- a freestanding tub needs to be filled and drained. So, the installer must be adept at plumbing.

Q. Can I add a shower to my freestanding tub?

A. Of course! Just make sure that you also add a curtain to keep the water from spraying on the floor. While the addition of a shower is less complicated than the installation of the tub itself, if you are not comfortable doing the work yourself, it is best to hire a professional.

Freestanding bathtubs we recommend

Best of the best: FerdY's Freestanding Bathtub

Our take: A large, 67-inch freestanding bathtub with a sleek, clean design that gives it an elegant flair.

What we like: With a 15-inch soaking depth and a sloped back for lumbar support, this luxurious model offers bathers a place to relax for extended periods of time. The reinforced acrylic bathtub also features a stylish, slotted overflow and a convenient toe-tap drain.

What we dislike: Some consumers had difficulty with the drain installation.

Best bang for your buck: WoodBridge's Freestanding Soaking Bathtub

Our take: A 67-inch acrylic tub with a 60-gallon capacity that is reasonably priced.

What we like: This model features an integrated brushed nickel overflow and a push pop-up drain. The interior of the bathtub is ergonomically designed to comfortably fit the form of the human body. The durable, anti-leak drain pipe is designed to be anti-aging and won't crack in cold weather.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the deck edge was rather thick and detracted slightly from the otherwise sleek design, but others found it to be a convenient spot for placing bathing essentials.

Choice 3: American Standard's Cadet Soaking Bathtub

Our take: A high-gloss, classic, freestanding oval bathtub that is designed for soaking.

What we like: This stylish, contemporary bathtub features an extra-deep bathing well for a total immersion soaking experience. A bathtub filler and hand shower are included.

What we dislike: This item has the highest price on our shortlist.

