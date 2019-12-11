The best framing nailer

Framing nailers are powerful tools built to fire big nails though sizable chunks of timber. They're used for a wide range of jobs, from fixing siding and deck boards to building partition walls and subfloors.

The variety of framing nailers available means you have to choose between pneumatic or cordless models while considering your options in addition to the variety of features that affect how you control and adjust the tool.

Our buying guide will walk you through your options to help you find the best tool for the job, and we have a few recommendations at the end of this article for you to consider. Our top pick, the Freeman Full Head Framing Nailer, has the high performance demanded by professionals yet is equally suitable for the DIY enthusiast and is surprisingly affordable.

Considerations when choosing framing nailers

Power options

Framing nailers are either pneumatic or cordless in design. The latter are powered by either air cartridges or batteries and have the advantage of great portability. However, these are a high-cost option, and even the best batteries struggle to deliver the same kind of performance as compressor-powered pneumatic nailers -- which remain the most popular choice.

Features

Nail size and magazines

Nail size and design affects the types of tasks a framing nailer can handle. Light-duty versions might only fire 16- or 18-gauge brad-type nails. Pro models fire full, round-head nails (like you buy boxes of in the hardware store). These can be anywhere from 1 to 3 1/2 inches long.

Nail magazines can be coil-style (like old-fashioned gangster machine guns), though those are more often found on roofing nailers. Most nail magazines come in a strip. The magazine itself can either be straight (at 90º to the firing direction) or angled (21º is common). The latter gives more versatility as to where you can reach with the nailer head.

Control options

On cheaper framing nailers, firing mechanisms are sequential: the nail fires when you squeeze the trigger. Better models also have a bump option -- to fire the nail, all you need do is bump the head against the timber. This can be a much faster way to work, though consistent accuracy takes practice.

Depth control is a feature in most models. On basic models, a wrench may be needed to adjust the depth. Tool-free adjustment is much more convenient.

Additional features

If you're going to be using a framing nailer all day, things like a comfortable, soft grip handle become a valuable addition. Weight is also worth considering -- Aluminum bodies are lighter than steel models, while the lightest are made of magnesium alloy.

No-mar tips are offered on some framing nailers, reducing the chances of the tool marking the workpiece. It's a feature some might find useful, though in many framing applications (walls or floors for example) it's not really a problem because the surface is later hidden.

A case is nice to keep the nailer in, but is not often provided.

Warranties vary from as little as 1 year to as long as 7. However, it's a good idea to check the details of what's covered because warranties vary considerably.

Price

The cheapest framing nailers -- those designed for DIY use -- can be found for between $50 to $100. You'll pay $120 to $170 for a wide range of professional-grade tools. Cordless models start at about $300 and can exceed $400, which is often worthwhile for professionals when a compressor is impractical.

FAQ

Q. What size compressor do I need for a framing nailer?

A. Each nailer has its own specification, which you need to check. However, in general something that produces 90 psi or more and 2 to 4 cfm (or cubic feet per minute) should be adequate. If in doubt, go big -- you can always turn it down. Smaller tanks can leave you waiting for pressure to build up, which is often frustrating.

Q. Is a framing nailer dangerous?

A. They can fire a large nails through solid lumber, so they certainly have the potential to cause harm -- but they aren't dangerous if used properly. Avoid distractions (pets, kids, etc.), and never, ever point one at anyone, even if you think it's empty.

Framing nailers we recommend

Best of the best: Freeman's Pneumatic Framing Nailer

Our take: Powerful and flexible tool for the DIY enthusiast or pro at a very competitive price.

What we like: All the features you need. Drives 3-1/2-inch full-round nails and has bump or sequential fire options. Tool-free depth adjustment. Lightweight body reduces user fatigue, and safety goggles are included.

What we dislike: Very little. A few users experienced excessive jams.

Best bang for your buck: NuMax's Pneumatic Straight Finish Nailer

Our take: Useful all-rounder for light- and medium-duty DIY tasks.

What we like: If you understand its limitations, this is a very capable nailer at an absolute bargain price. Easy depth adjustment. No-mar tip. Lightweight but durable aluminum body.

What we dislike: Maximum 16-gauge nails. Build quality can vary.

Choice 3: BOSTITCH's Framing Nailer

Our take: A high-performance, versatile tool from one of the industry's leading brands.

What we like: Powerful, and fires proper, full-round nails up to 3 1/2 inches long. Sequential or bump nailing. Adjustable depth. Magnesium housing reduces weight. Comfortable rubber grip.

What we dislike: Jams more often than it should.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.