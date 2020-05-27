The best foundation primer

The right foundation primer can elevate your makeup game by helping you achieve the flawless, airbrushed look you see on models and actresses.

Primer helps smooth, brighten, and perfect skin to create an ideal base for foundation. Before making a purchase, consider your skin type, whether you'd benefit from extras like color correction or pore reduction, and your goals in using primer.

Our buying guide covers all the factors that might influence your decision, and we share our favorite product recommendations at the end, including the high-quality, moisturizing Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer, which offers full coverage for a flawless look.

Considerations when choosing foundation primers

Primer goals

If your primary goal is smoothing your skin to create a base for makeup application, there are plenty of basic options that get the job done. However, if you want your primer to pull its weight as part of your skincare routine with added collagen or retinol, you may want to choose a higher-end option.

Powder, serum, or cream

The primer type you choose mostly depends on your preferred foundation. If you use powder foundation, any style of primer will work. However, if you use liquid, gel, or cream foundation, it's best to avoid powder primers.

Skin type

Dry: Dry skin benefits from moisturizing primers with added glycerine, aloe, or shea butter. Look for words like nourishing and replenishing.

Normal: If your skin isn't particularly dry or oily, choose a photo finish primer or a blurring primer made with silicone that minimizes pores and leaves a fresh, dewy finish.

Oily: If your skin is oily, look for primers that advertise shine reduction or mattifying to help keep shiny skin under control.

Features

Wrinkle reduction

If you have fine lines or wrinkles, look for primers that boast restorative or anti-aging benefits. These formulas often contain added ingredients like collagen or retinol that can help minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Color correction

If reducing skin redness is part of your primer goals, choose a green-tinted primer. Don't worry, your skin won't look green, but the soft tint subtly counterbalances the redness beneath your makeup.

Pore reducing

If larger pores make it difficult for you to achieve a smooth look with foundation, choose a formula with silicone. The silicone forms a silky barrier between your skin and makeup that fills pores and helps makeup glide smoothly for an airbrushed look.

Coverage level

Some foundation primers set the stage for full-coverage makeup, while others are better suited to a more subtle look. If you tend to wear heavier makeup or want to cover up acne and scars, choose a primer that advertises full coverage.

Price

You can find several basic but effective drugstore primers for less than $10. Pricier options ranging from $10 to upward of $20 deliver additional nourishing ingredients like aloe or vitamin E and flashier packaging.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to apply foundation primer?

A. Like foundation, primer can be applied using a sponge, brush, or your fingers. Use the method that you prefer to use for other liquid or cream makeup. No matter which method you use, apply a thin, even coat over your skin and allow the primer to dry for a few minutes before applying makeup.

Q. Can I use foundation primer as a substitute for eyeshadow primer?

A. While this might sound like a reasonable substitute, eyeshadow primer and foundation primer are quite different. Foundation primer is primarily meant to help your makeup glide over your skin while staying put. Eyeshadow primer, on the other hand, is much thicker, tackier, and built to combat the oils that lead to creasing.

Foundation primers we recommend

Best of the best: Laura Mercier's Pure Canvas Primer

Our take: Skin-nourishing, premium-quality primer in a generously sized tube.

What we like: Full coverage. Gentle, water-based ingredients. Long-lasting. Moisturizes and protects skin with Vitamin C, A, and E. Tube is 1.75 ounces.

What we dislike: Noticeable scent that some customers found off-putting.

Best bang for your buck: Estée Lauder's The Illuminator Radiant Perfecting Primer

Our take: Long-lasting, hydrating primer that's a steal for the quality.

What we like: Added shea butter and vitamin E to soothe and brighten skin. Long-lasting 1-ounce tube. Perfect base for powder or liquid foundation.

What we dislike: Lighter-duty coverage that's less helpful for hiding acne.

Choice 3: Smashbox Cosmetics' Photo Finish Primer Water

Our take: Silky, soothing primer with high-quality, natural ingredients.

What we like: Reduces appearance of wrinkles, redness, and dark spots. Skin-loving ingredients like aloe, orchid, and vitamin E. Easy-to-spread, lightweight formula.

What we dislike: May not be able to fully correct significant redness.

Noelle Ihli is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.