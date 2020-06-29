The best foundation for aging skin

As women age, their skin needs change. If you have aging skin and have been wearing the same foundation for years, it might be time to switch to a formula made just for you.

Foundations for aging skin are specially designed to enhance your natural complexion with moisturizing and hydrating ingredients to achieve supple, radiant skin. Perhaps the most appealing attribute of these formulas is their ability to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

If you're ready to find the right formula for your skin, read our buying guide. We'll introduce you to popular ingredients and features, plus we're sharing a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, IT Cosmetics' Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, includes skin-firming collagen to improve complexion and texture.

Considerations when choosing foundations for aging skin

Formula

Mature skin can be dry; many formulas address this issue by emphasizing hydrating and moisturizing ingredients. This helps to minimize dry, flaky patches and improve skin's texture.

While you shop around, there are a few highly effective ingredients to look out for. Formulas with hyaluronic acid absorb moisture into the skin and, in turn, restore natural suppleness. Argan oil is also a popular ingredient as a moisturizer, as it contains a unique blend of omega fatty acids and vitamin E. Collagen aids in plumping up the skin, while peptides boost collagen and elastin production to aid in skin firming.

Finish

Formulas with dewy finishes provide a modest glow effect, leaving skin looking refreshed and radiant. As the glow reflects light to some extent, it can also help conceal fine lines and wrinkles.

Satin-finish formulas give skin a smooth, supple finish without the major glow factor seen in dewy finishes. Satin finishes provide the most natural appearance and an understated, youthful shine.

Some formulas have matte finishes -- steer clear of these as they can accentuate fine lines and wrinkles.

Coverage

While some women with mature skin gravitate toward full-coverage foundations, the heaviness of the formulas can actually accentuate fine lines and wrinkles. Light- or medium-coverage foundations are a better option. Coverage is buildable without being cakey, which means you're able to conceal blemishes or imperfections without a thick, noticeable layer of foundation.

Features

Shade selection

To achieve a natural finish with foundation, it's imperative to choose the right shade. Some beauty brands offer an extensive shade selection, where other brands are somewhat limited, in which case you may need to blend shades to achieve one that matches your skin. It's important to choose the right shade for your skin for the current season, as your skin's tone may change when tans come and go.

SPF

Exposure to UV rays can accelerate signs of aging. For that reason, many foundations for aging skin include SPF, ranging from SPF 5 to SPF 50. If you're acne-prone, formulas with SPF may clog pores and result in breakouts or rashes.

Price

While you can find many drugstore formulas priced $8 to $18, they might not contain all the features and ingredients you need. Those made by premium beauty brands cost between $20 and $45 have SPF and moisturizing ingredients. Luxury formulas cost as much as $120 and include high-quality ingredients with anti-aging benefits.

FAQ

Q. Which beauty products should I use in coordination with my foundation for aging skin?

A. It's recommended to use a daytime moisturizer for aging skin, as well as a lightweight primer. Both of these products give your skin a smoother texture that results in a more even application of foundation.

Q. What's the difference between tinted moisturizer and foundation?

A. Tinted moisturizers offer very light coverage and color, hence the "tint," as they're largely focused on moisturizing skin. Foundation, on the other hand, is heavier in coverage -- even lightweight foundations offer more coverage than tinted moisturizers.

Foundations for aging skin we recommend

Best of the best: IT Cosmetics' Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

Our take: Earns high marks for its smooth, full-coverage finish.

What we like: Formulated with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and collagen. Includes SPF 50.

What we dislike: Requires moderate blending to achieve an even finish.

Best bang for your buck: Clinique's Superbalanced Silk Makeup Broad Spectrum 15

Our take: Popular choice for those who prefer buildable coverage.

What we like: Oil-free formula that's easy to build and blend. Leaves skin feeling hydrated.

What we dislike: Some shades appear a bit darker than expected.

Choice 3: Lancôme's Rénergie Lift Anti-Wrinkle Lifting Foundation

Our take: Top-rated choice for smoothing over wrinkles and fine lines.

What we like: Creamy and luxurious with a natural finish. Moisturizing formula with vitamin E.

What we dislike: May require building to cover blemishes or imperfections.

