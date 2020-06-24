The best formed sock aid

When it comes to getting dressed, putting on socks can be a challenging and time-consuming task. If you need a little help slipping them on, try using a formed sock aid.

Bending over and wiggling your foot into a sock is uncomfortable. With formed sock aids, you open the sock and slide it over the shell. All you need to do is slip your foot into the opened sock and adjust it with the handle or ropes. Best of all, formed sock aids don't snag or damage socks in the process.

If you're ready to shimmy into socks more easily, take a look at our buying guide on formed sock aids. At the end, we're including a few recommendations, including our top choice, the RMS Deluxe Sock Aid. This design is particularly popular among taller individuals as its adjustable ropes are 38 inches long.

Considerations when choosing formed sock aids

Hand-powered vs. foot-powered designs

Hand-powered formed sock aids involve slipping the sock over the form, then sliding your foot inside the opened sock. These are better for those who have mobility limitations, though they require some hand strength when it comes to adjusting the sock with handles or ropes.

Foot-powered or floor-based designs are recommended for those with bending or leaning limitations. With these, you open the sock onto the frame and slide your foot into it. Depending on the model, you can make adjustments with handles or levers.

Foot size

While formed sock aids are manufactured for a universal fit, it doesn't mean they fit everyone. If you suffer from lymphedema or have larger feet, you may need a specialized formed sock aid. The shells of these designs are usually wider to accommodate calves, feet, and ankles.

Hand strength

Hand strength and mobility play a role in choosing formed sock aids. Many are designed for two-handed use with moderate mobility, though this doesn't suit everyone. As a result, there's a range of designs that can be used with one hand, as well as those that don't require much strength of movement from your hands or upper body.

Sock type

For the most part, formed sock aids are designed to accommodate regular dress and sweat socks. If you wear athletic, compression, or specialty socks, you may need a specialized formed sock aid. These are often packaged with adjustment tools to facilitate the process.

Features

Adjustable length

Most formed sock aids have adjustable lengths to accommodate individuals of various heights. In hand-powered designs, there are extra-long ropes that can be grabbed at any length for use. There are also formed sock aids available in multiple sizes to offer a more customized design.

Grips

Hand-powered formed sock aids are equipped with ergonomic grips. They're comfortable to hold by those with conditions like arthritis or peripheral neuropathy and may be made of molded foam or silicone.

Non-skid panels

To prevent socks from slipping and sliding around the formed sock aid, there are non-slip panels that coat the plastic shells or forms. They're usually made of silicone, rubber, or foam and may have textured details to better secure socks.

Price

Basic formed sock aids are priced around $10, though they likely require two hands for use. Floor-based formed sock aids cost closer to $20 and are usually made of durable plastic. Specialized formed sock aids for hosiery or compression socks can cost upwards of $25.

FAQ

Q. Can I travel with formed sock aids?

A. Yes. Generally speaking, sock aids are compact in design, so it's easy to pack them in a carry-on or checked baggage. There are also travel varieties of formed sock aids which are lightweight and collapsible.

Q. Should I buy a formed sock aid or stick to the one that came in my dressing tools kit?

A. If the formed sock aid works for you, then by all means continue using it. On the other hand, if you feel it's flimsy or difficult to use, it's time to explore a more suitable design. Most formed sock aids in kits are the shell and rope varieties, so consider trying a floor-based design instead.

Formed sock aids we recommend

Best of the best: RMS' Deluxe Sock Aid

Our take: For the average person who needs a little help slipping into their socks.

What we like: Flexible shell and adjustable ropes make it easy to use. Foam handle improves grip during the process.

What we dislike: Not the best choice if you wear compression socks.

Best bang for your buck: Vive's Sock Assist Device

Our take: A convenient choice if you need help putting on and adjusting compression socks.

What we like: Slip-resistant cuff.

What we dislike: Shell might be too narrow for individuals with lymphedema.

Choice 3: Allstar Innovations' Sock Slider

Our take: Popular choice if you have mobility limitations, and if other socks aids require too much bending.

What we like: Cradle and handle designs are easy to manipulate. Doubles as a shoe horn.

What we dislike: Works well with most types of socks, though there are mixed reviews for compression socks.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.