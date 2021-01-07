If you’re thinking about brushing up on a foreign language or would like to learn a new one, it’s important to start your study with the right curriculum, which is why many adult learners turn to foreign language classes.

Because adults learn much differently than children, educational companies structure foreign language curriculum in a variety of ways. Some programs offer short, targeted classes, while others offer immersive conversation labs. Certain foreign language classes pair learners up with native speakers to learn different dialects of the same language.

To help you find the best foreign language class, we’ve put together this buying guide with an overview of essential features to compare. At the end, we’re sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, the Rosetta Stone Language Program. This well-received program used worldwide provides an immersive experience through a number of interactive tools.

Considerations when choosing foreign language classes

Individual vs. group classes

Individual foreign languages work well for those who prefer self-paced learning. These classes have the most flexibility, which is an attractive feature to busy people juggling home and family life. Unfortunately, individual classes can be somewhat limited in terms of conversation practice.

Group foreign language classes are recommended for learners who prefer a classroom environment. These classes allow learners to interact directly with teachers as well as students. While this opens the door to more conversation practice, it’s less flexible in terms of scheduling.

Time commitment

Before diving into learning a foreign language, conduct a personal inventory to determine your dedication level. Once you’re aware of how much time and effort you can commit to learning, it’s easier to choose a foreign language class that meets your needs and expectations.

Features

Levels

Most foreign language classes are presented in different levels, though it’s important to note that the defined levels vary considerably among programs. For that reason, it’s a good idea to look at the syllabus or curriculum of each class in-depth to gain a better understanding.

Generally speaking, beginner classes are geared toward first-time learners, while intermediate classes are more challenging and expect more foreknowledge of the language. Advanced classes are designed to help learners become as fluent as possible.

User experience

User experience refers to how easily someone can navigate a website or online platform. As far as foreign language classes are concerned, this can make or break the learning experience. It should be easy to search for and enroll in classes, as well as participate in them. Your course progress and eventual completion should also be easy to access.

Course length

Many foreign language classes now indicate how long it takes to complete a course. This includes an overview of the length of instructional videos, as well as the projected time to complete tests, quizzes, or conversation labs.

Conversation practice

With conversation practice, learners are able to interact with teachers or native speakers via video or voice chat. Learners also gain valuable insight into dialects, culture, and colloquialisms, and they learn how to put together sentences and phrases on the fly.

Price

Many basic foreign language learning apps are free, though they offer paid options for additional content. Mid-range classes with targeted curriculum cost between $12 and $300. For a comprehensive approach, it’s worth choosing a subscription-based foreign language program. These run between $80 to $500 per year.

FAQ

Q. Do all foreign language classes offer a mobile experience in addition to a web-based one?

A. A few companies offer mobile apps in addition to their web-based platforms. However, they’re not exactly the same — more often than not, the mobile app is usually an abridged version with limited content and features. For that reason, the mobile apps are often viewed as supplemental. There are also mobile-only versions of some foreign language classes.

Q. Will I receive credit or certification by completing foreign language classes?

A. Some platforms issue certificates of completion, though they’re unofficial and won’t count toward college or continuing education credits. Other foreign language classes offer sharable digital certificates of completion that can be displayed on social media sites like LinkedIn.

Foreign language classes we recommend

Best of the best: Rosetta Stone Language Program

Our take: An approachable, engaging program whose curriculum is specifically targeted to first-time adult learners.

What we like: Wide variety of package options to fit different budgets. Live group coaching helps learners get used to the conversational side of language. Practical immersion approach presents learners with real-life scenarios.

What we dislike: Mostly conversation-driven, so it’s not best for learners who want to focus on written communication.

Best bang for your buck: Udemy Online Courses

Our take: Best option for those on a shoestring budget who want targeted courses.

What we like: Platform clearly explains the content and learning goals of each course. Keenly separates writing and conversational language courses. Offers options for those seeking courses in business communication.

What we dislike: Not accredited, so courses don’t count as continuing education credits (CEUs).

Choice 3: Babbel Language for Life

Our take: Keeps learners engaged through short, direct lessons that are focused and dialogue-driven.

What we like: Lessons average 10 to 15 minutes. Option for immersive “texting” experience with native speakers. Program is designed on a six-step memory approach to boost retention. Great mobile experience.

What we dislike: Doesn’t offer many languages beyond Romance and European languages.

