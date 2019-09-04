The best foot peel

Dry, cracked feet aren't just a potential eyesore; the condition can cause extreme discomfort if left untreated. Calluses and rough spots develop over time to protect the delicate skin on your feet from the effects of repeated rubbing and friction. When sandal season arrives, no one wants to show off their flaky, dry feet.

But there's no need to spend money on an expensive spa pedicure if you have a foot peel at your disposal. To learn more about trying a foot peel treatment and pampering your feet at home, read our buying guide. Our top pick is the BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask, which is designed to soften and exfoliate.

Considerations when choosing foot peels

What do you want to achieve with a foot peel? If your feet are callused, pick a product that's designed specifically for softening skin and ridding feet of calluses. If you're dealing with dry skin, choose a peel designed to hydrate and smooth out the skin.

Not everyone is an ideal candidate for a foot peel treatment. Many products include harsh ingredients designed to exfoliate the skin without the need for rough manual callus removal. Avoid this type of product if:

Your feet have any cuts or open wounds

Your skin is already irritated and inflamed

You have blisters

You have a skin condition (e.g., eczema or psoriasis)

You have a fungal infection

You are pregnant or breastfeeding

Time involved

Don't expect one session to solve your foot problems -- you likely need multiple treatments to achieve ultra-smooth skin. You may also need to beef up your regular foot care routine to maintain your newly soft skin (for example, moisturizing or soaking your feet in Epsom salts).

A single foot peel treatment session may take up to an hour and a half. It may also take several days before you see actual peeling and shedding of the skin.

How to use a foot peel

Read through the manufacturer instructions before getting started. The steps involved include:

Prepping your feet: Wash and then dry your feet completely.

Putting on the masks: Slide your feet into the foot peel booties.

Securing the masks: Secure them in place to prevent them from falling or slipping off.

Sitting back and relaxing: Busy yourself for about an hour (or however long the manufacturer suggests) while the ingredients work their magic.

Removal and washing: Take off and dispose of the booties. Wash, rinse, and dry your feet.

Moisturizing: Apply lotion on your feet once you're done.

Features

Conditioning ingredients

A few active ingredients used in foot peel treatments include salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and lactic acid. Some products feature all of these ingredients to peel off the unwanted top layer of skin on your feet. You may also find foot peels with additional natural ingredients like aloe vera, plant oil extracts, and vitamins, which help nourish and condition the skin.

Scent

Often, foot peels with added natural extracts have a pleasant scent and leave your feet smelling great.

Price

You pay between $7 to $20 for a foot peel treatment, depending on the number of masks included in a pack. Price also varies according to the ingredients used in a foot peel. You may pay over $15 for masks with high-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Can I go to bed while wearing a foot peel slipper?

A. No. It's not recommended. Most foot peel masks are designed to be worn for up to an hour and a half. Wearing them for longer may increase the chances of irritation developing and may lead to a chemical burn, depending on the product used.

Q. Will a foot peel ruin my fresh pedicure?

A. Avoid foot peel treatments if you have freshly painted toenails and don't want to ruin your pedicure. The chemicals involved in this type of treatment may wipe away polish.

Foot peels we recommend

Best of the best: BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask Exfoliant for Soft Feet

Our take: A foot peel product that delivers results as close to a professional pedicure as you can get at home.

What we like: Leaves skin soft and smooth. Peel pouches are generously sized and contain a formula with a delicate lavender scent.

What we dislike: May cause irritation in those with sensitive skin.

Best bang for your buck: Bella Beauty Labs Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask

Our take: At-home foot care on a budget.

What we like: Within a week of using the peel masks, feet are left feeling smooth. Also made with natural ingredients.

What we dislike: Booties are small and may not fit larger feet.

Choice 3: Wild Beauty Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask

Our take: A naturally derived foot peel formula for those seeking to stay away from strong chemicals.

What we like: Features two sets of peel masks. The formula is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin.

What we dislike: It may take some time to see smooth results.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.