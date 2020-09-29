The best foot massager of 2020

When you have to work on your feet all day, a foot massager can ease your aches and pains -- or just help you unwind when you're feeling stressed.

Foot massagers are available in several different types, which makes it easy to find the perfect model to address your needs. You can even find some massagers lightweight enough for travel.

To make sure you're aware of the latest product developments, we've taken a fresh look at foot massager trends and highlighted a new, versatile model, along with two longtime favorites for your consideration.

Best foot massagers of 2020

1. uComfy's Shiatsu Foot Massager: Thanks to its variety of settings, this is one of the most versatile and comfortable foot massagers on the market. This is a newcomer to our short list, but it's earned a spot for its effectiveness in treating pain.

2. Conair's Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa: A bubbling foot massager that offers a variety of settings and top-notch durability at an affordable price point. This is a returning favorite on our list due to its adjustability and versatility.

3. HoMedics' Triple-Action Shiatsu Foot Massager: A highly effective massager for targeting sore, tired feet. This model has appeared on our list before because of the deep massage it offers.

What you need to know before buying a foot massager

Foot massagers are available in three main types. Electric foot massagers can knead, vibrate, heat, or perform any combination of these functions because they run on electricity. They're typically the largest and most expensive models. Manual foot massagers feature moving parts that you run your feet over to massage them. They don't have as many features as other massagers, but they're more affordable and easier to travel with. Finally, foot spas allow you to soak your feet while they're massaged by bubbles and jets. They're excellent for treating pain, but they're not as convenient to use.

In addition to choosing a type of foot massager, you have to decide what massaging techniques or methods you prefer. Most foot massagers have heads that move to knead for a basic massage, but some also feature compression massage that applies direct pressure to relax the muscles. Many foot massagers also have a heat feature that helps relax and soothe sore feet. Some models even offer vibration to help amplify the massage effect.

Electric massagers may offer a shiatsu function. Shiatsu is a traditional Japanese massage technique that involves massaging pressure points. A foot massager uses moving heads and vibration to mimic the technique.

Many foot massagers offer multiple settings so you can adjust the pressure, speed, or heat, meaning you can customize the massage to meet your specific needs. It's important to consider the area of the foot that the device treats. Some models massage the entire foot, including the top, while others only focus on the sole. If you have pain in multiple areas, look for a massager that offers a complete foot massage.

A foot massager's size and weight is another important feature to think about because it affects how easy it is to store and use. High-end models with many special features can be pretty bulky and heavy, so you need more space to store them. They're also not the most travel-friendly option due to their weight. Manual massagers are usually the lightest, most compact options, making them better for taking on the road.

You can find a manual foot massager for $5 to $25, but you're likely to spend $30 to $100 on a foot spa. For an electric foot massager, expect to pay $50 to $300, depending on the features it offers.

FAQ

Q. How safe is a foot massager?

A. For most people, a foot massager is perfectly safe. If you have specific health issues that you think might put you at risk, talk to your doctor before using the device. In particular, you should consult a doctor if you're pregnant or have diabetes.

Q. How should I clean a foot massager?

A. Always check the owner's manual to see what the manufacturer recommends. In most cases, you can wipe it down with a damp cloth. Just make sure that electric models are unplugged before using any liquid cleaning products on them.

In-depth reviews for best foot massagers

Best best of the best: uComfy's Shiatsu Foot Massager

What we like: Offers three speeds and levels of massage intensity. Uses infrared lights to create soothing heat. Features acupressure nodes to help relieve tired, sore feet.

What we dislike: More expensive than some other models and can take some time to learn to use.

Best bang for your buck: Conair's Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa

What we like: Settings can be adjusted with toes. Comes with three massage attachments. Bubble massage helps relax tired feet. Heat function can help soothe pain.

What we dislike: Doesn't heat the water, so you must warm it yourself.

Choice 3: HoMedics' Triple-Action Shiatsu Foot Massager

What we like: Offers deep shiatsu-style massage. Heat setting can be turned on and off. Can fit even large feet thanks to the generously sized platform. Features toe controls for user-friendly operation.

What we dislike: Makes more noise than other options.

