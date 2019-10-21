The best FoodSaver

Whether you buy in bulk to save money or have a large family with big appetites, storing food is a cost-effective option. If you invest in a FoodSaver, you can save even more money.

FoodSavers are machines that seal individual portions of food, particularly cuts of meat and poultry. In addition to pulling out air and sealing off the bag, FoodSavers are also equipped with moisture-detection features that combat dreaded freezer burn. Once sealed, your vacuum-sealed frozen food can be neatly stacked in a freezer and stored up to three years.

Ready to stock your freezer? Compare FoodSavers with our definitive buying guide. We're including our favorite, the FoodSaver Two-in-One Vacuum Sealer Machine, which offers near-professional-grade airtight sealing.

Considerations when choosing FoodSavers

Manual vs. automatic

When it comes to FoodSavers, you can choose between manual and automatic models. Manual models are often cost-effective but require undivided attention and more effort for sealing. Automatic models, on the other hand, have sensors to do most of the hard work. Basically, if you want true sealing convenience, opt for automatic FoodSavers.

Size

FoodSavers come in a variety of sizes and take up the space comparable to small kitchen appliances. Handheld and compact models are ideal for occasional use and small spaces. Larger manual and automatic FoodSavers take up considerable counter and storage space -- some are almost 18 x 8 inches in size.

Features

Sealing settings

Not all sealing settings are created equal -- delicate foods like bread or fruit require some adjustments to prevent crushing them. Luckily, some FoodSavers are equipped with multiple sealing settings to provide the right level of vacuum for each type of food. This is considered a premium feature, so expect to pay more for it.

Wet/dry modes

Some FoodSavers are equipped with moisture sensors to make appropriate adjustments to sealing and prevent drips. This feature comes in handy if you'd like to seal soups, sauces, and even fruit, but if you don't have it, your FoodSaver can only be used for drier food like meat, chicken, and grains.

Removable drip tray

When liquids are removed during sealing, they end up in a drip tray. These are usually removable and dishwasher-safe. If they're attached, they're usually accessible to be wiped clean and dried. No matter which tray comes with your FoodSaver, it's important to clean it after each use.

All-in-one sealing

Premium FoodSavers often have convenience features to serve as a full-service sealing station. Some models have built-in rolls and bag cutters, which optimize time and minimize bag waste. There's no need to measure or cut bags since the FoodSaver now does it for you.

Other accessories

If you're looking for advanced functionality, take a look at other FoodSaver accessories. Bottle Stoppers are ideal to preserve wine or soda. If you're into canning, the Jar Sealer is essential to ensure an air-tight seal and fend off botulism. There are also FoodSaver Storage Containers, which are compatible with most models and let you seal large portions of food.

Price

Manual FoodSavers cost between $20 and $100 and include handheld ones and compact machine styles. For $100 to $150, there are quality automatic countertop models. If you're willing to spend up to $300, you get a premium machine with advanced sealing settings and convenience features.

FAQ

Q. Besides meat and chicken, what else can I seal with a FoodSaver?

A. You can seal bags of some dry goods, like rice and grains, as well as spices. If you have a handheld sealer, it's easy to reseal cereal and snack bags to keep contents fresh and crispy.

Q. I don't have a lot of space in my kitchen, so what kind of FoodSaver should I get?

A. You can stick with a handheld model, which stores easily in a drawer or cupboard. It might not be large enough to service your needs, in which case you should pick up a compact model. These are much thinner for storage and tend to take up less space on a counter.

FoodSavers we recommend

Best of the best: FoodSaver V4840 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine

Our take: Top-of-the-line model that comes with not one but two sealers.

What we like: Versatile model with retractable handheld sealer that lends itself to quite a bit of use.

What we dislike: Hefty price tag, but understandable considering warranty and reputation.

Best bang for your buck: FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System with Starter Kit

Our take: This manual model is a budget-friendly option and boasts an easy-to-use design.

What we like: Includes FoodSavers' popular CrushFree Instant Seal feature to protect delicate foods.

What we dislike: Not as fast as electric models, but definitely does the job.

Choice 3: FoodSaver FM5200 Series 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine

Our take: Improved sealing capabilities. Efficient, especially with moisture-detection feature.

What we like: Ideal for big sealing jobs for large quantities of food and comes with pull-out drip tray and viewing window.

What we dislike: Rather large model, and a bit of a learning curve if it's your first food sealer.

