If you're looking to eat healthier, steaming your food is a great way to start. Not only does it help cut fat and calories because it doesn't require any oil, but it also helps keep all those essential nutrients in your food. It's not just veggies you can steam either -- meat, fish, and even some desserts can all be steamed. For the quickest, easiest steaming, you'll need a food steamer for your kitchen.

There are several different types of steamers, but some are a lot easier to use than others. If you steam your food on the regular, you will need a steamer that is intuitive and works well for your needs.

Our shopping guide can help you identify the best food steamer for your kitchen. To make choosing even easier, we've included a few specific product recommendations, like our top pick from Aroma Housewares, which is a multifunctional unit that can also cook rice and features user-friendly digital controls.

Considerations when choosing food steamers

Steamer type

You can choose from three main types of steamers:

A steamer basket is the best-known way to steam foods. You place the metal basket in a pot with a couple of inches of water in it, set the food you're steaming in the basket, and cover the pot with a lid. As the water boils, steam is produced that's contained in the pot to cook your food. A steamer basket is relatively inexpensive, but you can really only use it to steam foods that all have the same cooking time.

A bamboo steamer is similar to a steamer basket, but it's made of bamboo instead of metal. The basket sits in or over the pot and has its own lid to contain the steam. Some bamboo steamers feature more than one level, so you're able to steam foods with different cooking times together.

An electric food steamer, also known as a countertop steamer, is the easiest device for steaming food. It works the same way that a steamer basket or bamboo steamer does, but it's a countertop appliance with its own heating element. It does everything for you, so you only have to add water, place your food on the racks, and lock the lid to start the steaming process. Most electric steamers are large enough to offer multiple tiers, which means you can steam different foods at the same time. If you steam your food regularly, an electric food steamer is your best bet.

Features

Material

Steamer baskets are typically made of stainless steel, which is highly durable and rust-resistant. A bamboo steamer is made of natural bamboo, a sustainable and eco-friendly material.

When it comes to electric steamers, many have plastic components. You'll want to look for a model that's BPA-free to prevent any chemicals from leaching into your food.

Controls

With an electric food steamer, it's crucial to have user-friendly controls. Every food steamer needs a timer to make sure that your food is cooked properly, but models with dials can be difficult to read over time because the numbers fade with regular steam exposure. Steamers with digital controls are your best option because they have an LCD display that's always easy to read. They often feature a touchpad, too, which makes setting the steamer even easier.

Keep warm setting

If you're not ready to eat your steamed food right away, some models have a keep warm setting that maintains the heat of your food for up to an hour. Some steamers even automatically switch to the warm setting once the cooking time is up.

Compartments

Some electric food steamers have multiple compartments, which allows you to separate different types of food but still cook them at the same time. You can find models with as many as three compartments or trays for food.

Some electric steamers with digital controls even have separate controls for each chamber of the steamer, so you can choose specific settings for each type of food.

Price

Food steamers usually cost between $5 and $200. You'll usually pay between $5 and $20 for a basic steamer basket, $15 and $50 for a bamboo steamer. Electric food steamers cost anywhere from $23 to $200.

FAQ

Q. What foods can I cook in a food steamer?

A. Veggies are probably the most popular food for steaming. In particular, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, artichokes, green beans, asparagus, and zucchini are good candidates for steaming. But you can steam meat, chicken, fish, and seafood, too.

Q. Can I make rice in a food steamer?

A. Some steamers are multifunctional appliances and include a rice bowl or tray, so they're excellent for cooking rice. If your steamer doesn't include a bowl, though, it can't do double-duty as a rice cooker.

Food steamers we recommend

Best of the best: Aroma Housewares' 20-Cup Cooked Food Steamer

Our take: Takes a little longer to heat up than other electric steamers, but it steams perfectly every time.

What we like: Has a 20-cup capacity. Boasts user-friendly digital panel controls for easy operation. Also works as a rice cooker and slow cooker.

What we dislike: Takes some time for the water to get hot enough for steaming.

Best bang for your buck: Oster's Double-Tiered Five-Quart Food Steamer

Our take: An affordable electric steamer that provides excellent results, making it an outstanding value.

What we like: Comes in at an attractive price point. Features high-quality construction. Includes two clear steaming bowls that each have two levels.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer the most generous capacity. Weighs eight pounds on its own, so it can get very heavy with food and water inside.

Choice 3: Ovente's Three-Tier Electric Steamer

Our take: An electric food steamer that's quick and easy to use to make preparing meals more convenient, but it does have a few shortcomings.

What we like: Has three tiers to steam three different foods at once. Tiers are all transparent, so you can see what's in each one. Offers a convenient timer, which makes monitoring your food unnecessary.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a rice bowl or tray. Tiers are fairly small. Steamer can be somewhat difficult to store.

