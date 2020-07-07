The best food processor of 2020

One of the main factors that keeps people from cooking from scratch daily is time. But with a food processor, your meal prep will be done in a snap, so you can have a well-balanced meal on the table more quickly.

Food processors can chop, slice, and shred; some can even dice neatly. They can also take on a range of other food-prep tasks, including kneading dough, mixing pastry, and emulsifying dips and sauces.

We've researched the latest in food processors to bring you the best of 2020, including some of our existing favorites and a new low-cost option.

Best food processors of 2020

This is our shortlist of the top food processors of 2020. You'll find more information on each at the bottom of the page.

1. Breville's Sous Chef Food Processor

It's on the pricey side, but if you're an avid cook, it should be at the top of your list. Features such as the variable slicing disc and multiple chutes have earned it a returning top spot on our list.

2. Hamilton Beach's 10-Cup Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper

The best choice if you don't have a lot to spend on a food processor or know you'll only use it occasionally. This new addition to our list has an S-blade for chopping and a reversible shredding/slicing disc.

3. Cuisinart's 14-Cup Food Processor

A powerful food processor with a large work bowl that's ideal for serious home cooks. It performs exceptionally, which is why we've brought it back for our top three.

What you need to know before buying a food processor

It's important to choose a food processor that's the right size for your household. An average 10- to 12-cup model is perfect for a small or medium family, but you'll need to look at models with 14- to 18-cup work bowls if you often batch cook or whip up meals for a crowd. If your chosen model has a large work bowl, it should ideally come with a smaller bowl attachment for chopping small quantities of ingredients, like a head of garlic or a single onion, which will probably sit below the blades in a large work bowl and won't chop properly.

Take a close look at the type of attachments you get with your food processor. The bare minimum should be a single chopping blade and a reversible shredding/slicing disc, but the wider the range of attachments you receive, the more versatile your food processor will be.

A wide chute makes it easier to add large chunks of fruits and vegetables into the bowl so you don't need to chop them down to a smaller size before adding them, which saves time. Some high-end models have variable-size chutes to efficiently accommodate a range of food sizes.

Once you've addressed the main considerations, you can think about the more basic features you might want, such as nonslip bases, colors, and finishes.

Pricewise, you can pay anywhere from $30 to $40 for a basic model up to $400 for a top-of-the-line food processor.

FAQ

Q. Is a food processor the same as a blender?

A. Food processors and blenders are two different appliances, though they seem fairly similar at first glance. Blenders are geared toward pureeing liquid foods and drinks, like soups and smoothies, whereas food processors are for chopping, shredding, and slicing solid foods, in addition to various other tasks, like mixing and kneading. They're fine for semi-liquid foods, like salsa, but anything "wet" is best left to a blender.

Q. Can I use a food processor to chop onions?

A. Yes, absolutely. Food processors are great for chopping onions, as well as any other vegetables of your choosing. Of course, if you only want to chop onions in your food processor, you'll save money by choosing a compact food chopper rather than a full-sized processor.

In-depth recommendations for best food processors

Best of the best: Breville's Sous Chef Food Processor

What we like: This food processor can take on practically anything with its five discs and three blades. Two bowls, one large and one small. Handy LCD display. Powerful 1,200-watt motor.

What we dislike: Expensive, so not worthwhile if you'll only use it a couple of times a year.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach's 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper

What we like: An inexpensive choice that's great for basic food processing tasks. Small 8-cup model also available. Large feed chute.

What we dislike: Some users would like it to have a slower speed setting.

Choice 3: Cuisinart's 14-Cup Food Processor

What we like: Reasonably powerful with a 720-watt motor. Features a shredding disc, slicing disc, and chopping blades. Runs fairly quietly.

What we dislike: Could be more durable.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.