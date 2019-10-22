Food mills may seem like an old-fashioned kitchen tool, but there are plenty of reasons to make room for one in your cabinet. A food mill is a device that can mash, grind, puree, and strain soft foods. It features a grinding plate that's connected to a crank. When you turn the crank, the food is pushed down to the plate for mashing and then forced through a sieve for straining before it passes into a bowl. A food mill comes in very handy for preparing sauces and soups -- and can help you make some of the creamiest mashed potatoes you've ever had. A food processor or hand blender can handle some of the same tasks, but you won't be able to work as quickly or get the same smooth results.

With our buying guide, you can learn everything you need to find the best food mill for your kitchen. We've even offered some specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from Cuisipro, which features an ergonomic design for comfortable use and an extra-large stainless steel bowl that can hold enough food for a wide range of recipes.

Considerations when choosing food mills

Food mills are available in several different styles, which can be useful depending on the type and volume of cooking that you do.

Manual bowl-mounted food mills sit atop a bowl or pot, so the food that goes through the mill and falls directly into the container below. They're available in a range of sizes, from small models that hold a quart to larger models that can accommodate 8 quarts or more.

Manual stand-alone food mills feature a base that allows them to sit on top of a table or countertop. Most can hold approximately one gallon, so they're ideal for preparing larger recipes. They're particularly useful for canning large batches of food.

Manual table-mounted food mills have a clamp that secures them to a table edge. They're fairly costly, though, so you often can get more bang for your buck if you opt for a larger capacity model.

Mixer-attachment food mills connect to a stand mixer and can mill food pretty quickly. They usually can't handle larger amounts of food, though, so you have to work in batches.

Electric food mills are significantly more expensive than manual models. They are very efficient, though, so they're ideal if you need to make a large batch of mashed potatoes or have large quantities of fruits or vegetables to can.

Features

Size

As with any kitchen appliance, a food mill should be large enough to handle the usual amounts of food you prepare. For most home cooks, a two-quart food mill is sufficient without having to mill the food in too many batches. If you have a big family or regularly entertain large groups, though, you may prefer a three- to four-quart model.

Materials

You can find food mills made of plastic, aluminum, and stainless steel. Stainless steel models typically offer the most durability and are easiest to clean, though you'll pay more for one. Some food mills feature a combination of materials, such as plastic and stainless steel. Mills with at least some plastic components are more affordable, but be sure that the plastic is sturdy and doesn't flex too much.

Changeable discs

Some food mills include two or more milling discs, which allow you to adjust the consistency of the food you mill. For sauces, baby food, and jelly, you'll want a fine disc that can get the food extremely smooth. For some veggie soups, though, you'll prefer a medium disc. A coarse disc works well for mashed potatoes or chunkier soups and sauces.

Food-grabbing ability

To get the right texture, a food mill's discs must be able to effectively grab onto food as it's pushed through. Discs with rough edges are usually best at grabbing food because the uneven texture allows the food to stick to it. Some disks may have polished edges that don't grab food as well, but these typically have a lip around the edge that helps drive the food through the disc.

Grinding plate angle

For effective operation, you're better off choosing a food mill with a shallow grinding plate angle. That's because these models can drive food through the mill more efficiently, so it passes over the milling disk and sieve to ensure you get the texture you want as quickly as possible.

Ease of cleaning

Food debris can get stuck in a food mill pretty easily, so you want a model that disassembles. That allows you to clean all the nooks and crannies of the device without difficulty. Some models even include a cleaning brush to make it easier to remove food that's stuck.

You can also find some food mills with dishwasher-safe components, which are the easiest to clean.

Price

Food mills usually range from $15 to $200. Basic plastic and metal models typically cost between $15 and $50, while smaller models with higher quality materials generally go for $50 to $100. For large capacity models that are made of stainless steel and feature special features, you'll pay between $100 and $200 -- but if you want a commercial-grade, table-mounted model, you can expect to pay more than $200.

FAQ

Q. What can I make with a food mill?

A. A food mill is perfect for preparing any foods that need to be pureed or mashed or that need to have seeds or skins removed. In particular, it can be an extremely helpful tool when you're making mashed potatoes, tomato sauce, applesauce, pureed soups, and baby food.

Q. What's the difference between a food mill and a potato ricer?

A. While both can be effective for making creamy mashed potatoes, that's pretty much all a ricer can do. A food mill, on the other hand, not only purees but strains as well, which is why it can remove seeds and skin from soft items to make tomato sauce, applesauce, baby food, and other items.

Food mills we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisipro's Deluxe Food Mill

Our take: A highly durable, easy-to-use food mill that lasts for years for many owners, making it the very best on the market.

What we like: Boasts an ergonomic design that makes the mill comfortable and easy to use. Can puree fruits and veggies while separating the skins and seeds. Disassembles for easy cleanup. Comes with a 25-year warranty. Bowl is constructed with 18/10 stainless steel and can hold 2 quarts.

What we dislike: More expensive than other mills, but you're paying for quality and durability.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Good Grips Food Mill

Our take: A less expensive food mill that offers highly reliable performance, making it ideal for anyone who regularly uses a mill.

What we like: Features a stainless steel bowl that is safe for hot foods. Includes three milling discs that offer fine, medium, and coarse textures. Offers three non-slip legs to keep it in place over bowls and pots, but the legs fold for easy storage.

What we dislike: Bowl only holds four cups.

Choice 3: Mirro's Foley Stainless Steel Food Mill

Our take: A food mill that can effectively mash and strain but does have some handle design issues.

What we like: Works extremely well for mashing, grating, ricing, and straining food. Made of sturdy, durable stainless steel. Easy to clean. Available in both two- and three-quart models.

What we dislike: Some users find the wire handle doesn't hold up well to repeated use and is uncomfortable to grip.

