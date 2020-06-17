The best food-grade mineral oil

Food-grade mineral oil is the superhero of oils. After all, it's not every day that you find one product that can remove your makeup, season your cast iron pan, and protect your wooden cutting board. The colorless, odorless oil has a number of uses, and the nontoxic product won't spoil when stored properly.

If you're curious about how to incorporate food-grade mineral oil into your own life, take a look at our guide below. To make the shopping process even easier, we've rounded up some product recommendations at the end, including our favorite, Thirteen Chefs' Cutting Board Food-Grade Mineral Oil, which makes wood and bamboo products look like new again.

Considerations when choosing food-grade mineral oils

Types of mineral oil

Food-grade mineral is a non-drying oil that has no color, taste, or natural odor. It has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for cosmetic use. This oil is safe for human consumption, and it's important to remember that not all mineral oils are safe for humans to consume. You may come across other types of mineral oil, such as paraffinic, naphthenic, and aromatic, but these have specific industrial and manufacturing applications and are not suitable for human consumption.

Uses

Skin, body, and hair: You can use food-grade mineral oil to tame frizzy hair and treat dry-skin issues like eczema, psoriasis, and dandruff. Some food-grade mineral oil can even be ingested and used as a natural laxative.

Wood: Using food-grade mineral oil on wooden kitchen utensils and cutting boards provides a protective layer that prevents water from seeping into the wood and warping it. It can also prevent bacteria from building up.

Metal: Food-grade mineral oil can be rubbed onto knife blades to prevent rust and onto stainless steel tools and appliances as a protective barrier. You can also use the oil to season a cast-iron frying pan.

Counters and sinks: You can use food-grade mineral oil to amplify the beauty of soapstone sinks and counters. You can also use it to seal or refurbish slate and granite countertops. The oil will help darken granite counters as well.

Remover: Food-grade mineral oil can be used to remove a number of things, from your oil-based makeup to the sticky residue left behind after you peel off a label. It also works to remove latex or oil paint from your skin.

Features

Added ingredients

Some food-grade mineral oils included added ingredients such as vitamin E or essential oils that add a pleasant scent.

Quality

There are a few things to look out for to ensure you're getting the best-quality oil available. If the product is USP verified, you know the oil contains the ingredients listed on the label. An NSF certification tells you that the oil contains raw materials that have been approved by the FDA. Other labels you may want to look for include certified organic, kosher, and not tested on animals.

Container

Food-grade mineral oils can be found in containers that range in size from 8 to 128 fluid ounces. Smaller amounts typically come in squeeze bottles, spray bottles, or bottles with a pump. When you buy in bulk, you can expect the oil to be stored in a large jug. For ease of use, look for jugs that have an easy-to-grip handle.

Price

When it comes to buying food-grade mineral oil, it's often cheaper to buy in bulk. Small bottles between 8 and 16 ounces typically cost around $1 per ounce. Whereas a large 32-ounce jug will likely come in around $0.45 per ounce. Luckily, when stored properly this oil will not go bad, so you can stock up.

FAQ

Q. Will mineral oil cause my skin to break out?

A. Everyone's skin is different, so some people might have issues using the oil on their face. However, cosmetic-grade mineral oil is noncomedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores.

Q. Can I just use olive oil to protect my wooden utensils?

A. You should never use olive oil or any other type of vegetable oil on your wooden kitchen tools. These oils will go rancid over time and will leave your utensils with an unpleasant smell that can be transferred to your food.

Food-grade mineral oils we recommend

Best of the best: Thirteen Chefs' Cutting Board Food-Grade Mineral Oil

Our take: A quality food-grade mineral oil that is safe to use on wood. Ideal for anyone looking to restore their wooden products.

What we like: Works to protect wooden utensils, bowls, cutting boards, and more from water absorption. Squeeze-bottle design is convenient and easy to use. Product is made in the United States.

What we dislike: Some complaints about the bottle arriving damaged.

Best bang for your buck: Raw + Rare's Food-Grade Mineral Oil

Our take: From restoring wooden utensils to removing makeup, this large bottle of mineral oil is affordable and effective.

What we like: High-quality oil is enriched with vitamin E, so it's safe to use on the skin. Effectively prevents water absorption on wooden utensils and cutting boards.

What we dislike: Some found the oil to be a bit watery.

Choice 3: Clark's Cutting Board Mineral Oil

Our take: A quality food-grade mineral oil with a subtle but pleasant scent.

What we like: Effectively prevents wooden utensils from drying or cracking. Available in a lemon/orange or lavender/rosemary scent. Product is made in the United States.

What we dislike: Sits at a higher price point than most.

