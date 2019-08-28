The best food chopper

Even seasoned cooks don't mind taking shortcuts in the kitchen. If you're not particularly adept at knife handling, a food chopper is a handy kitchen tool that can help you save time. A lot of people feel intimidated in the kitchen because prep work often involves so much chopping. Some individuals also don't have the manual strength to wield a knife.

To learn more about these handy kitchen devices, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, which offers a reverse spiral-action blade to chop your ingredients quickly and efficiently.

Considerations when choosing food choppers

Manual vs. electric

There are two main types of food choppers: manual and electric. Manual choppers operate via hand power, so there's no need to have an outlet nearby. You operate the chopper by either pushing down on the unit or pulling a cord. Manual choppers are excellent for compact kitchens or spaces where an outlet is not readily available. They're also typically lower in price compared to electric models. However, they require manual strength to use, so they're not suitable for all users. They chop smaller amounts of food than electric units, and the chopping process takes longer with a manual model.

Electric choppers are powered by electricity, so you'll need to plug them into an available outlet. While they resemble food processors, they typically have fewer features and aren't as high-powered. Compared to manual choppers, electric models chop quickly and can handle a greater variety of foods. You'll pay more for an electric chopper compared to a manual one.

Not sure which type of chopper to purchase? If you're interested in cutting down your kitchen prep time, an electric model will accomplish the job quicker. However, manual models are the superior choice for travel and on-the-go use (e.g., camping, picnics, and outdoor barbeques).

Capacity

Food choppers usually have a limited capacity in comparison to food processors. A food chopper canister holds at most 3.5 cups of food. Electric choppers tend to have larger canisters than manual units.

Ease of use

Most food choppers are extremely simple and intuitive to use. A simple button press or push of the top enables the chopping process. If you're interested in simplifying your cooking experience, opt for a food chopper with dishwasher-safe parts.

Features

Speed settings

Food choppers have fewer settings than food processors. Some electric units have a single button that turns the device on or off. Others have a high- and low-speed setting. With a manual chopper, the user picks the chopping speed.

Blades

A few manual choppers include interchangeable blades to customize the size and shape of the chop. If you're interested in an appliance that automatically slices and shreds food in addition to dicing it, opt for a food processor with swappable disc blades instead of a food chopper.

Price

You'll pay between $15 and $50 for a food chopper. A manual food chopper won't set you back more than $20, while an electric version costs between $30 to $50.

FAQ

Q. Is there anything I can't chop in a food chopper?

A. Because food choppers aren't as powerful as food processors, you should avoid chopping hard food items -- like nuts -- for too long. Straining the motor may cause it to burn out. Food choppers with powerful motors can be used to puree and whiz food to a pulp. Check reviews to learn about a device's performance before making your final choice.

Q. Can I put my food chopper in the dishwasher?

A. It depends on the model. Dishwasher-safe electric models have a removable canister that comes off the powered base. Most manual models are top-rack safe only. For easy cleaning, choose a chopper without too many nooks and crannies. Use a brush to reach stuck-on foods inside choppers without a detachable blade.

Food choppers we recommend

Best of the best: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

Our take: A top-notch food chopper from a reputable kitchen-appliance brand.

What we like: Demonstrates quick and effective chopping thanks to a high-quality reverse spiral-action blade. Chops food into impressively even bits.

What we dislike: Loud motor.

Best bang for your buck: Chef'n VeggieChop Hand-Powered Chopper

Our take: An effective and reliable manually powered chopper for the cook on a budget.

What we like: Portable unit chops food effortlessly thanks to super-sharp blades.

What we dislike: Difficult to clean.

Choice 3: Vidalia Chop Wizard

Our take: A handy compact manual chopper ideal for dicing up small servings of fruits and veggies.

What we like: Single-motion chopping, and includes two discs for customizable dicing. Chops into a container that also features measuring markers. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: A few reports of faulty plastic hinges.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.