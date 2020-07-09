The best folding treadmill

Finding the right home exercise equipment is often a compromise between functionality and convenience, between personal fitness goals and available space. The folding treadmill is an efficient and effective result of such a balance, offering a cardiovascular workout at home without taking up a lot of room when not in use.

Folding treadmills vary in size, performance, and features, and our guide will help you sift through all the options so that you can make the right purchase and get moving. We're finishing it off with a list of several fine choices, including our favorite, the NordicTrack T Series 6.5Si Treadmill, which is a high-quality folding treadmill from a trusted name in exercise equipment.

Considerations when choosing folding treadmills

Stability

Due to their lightweight and economical design, folding treadmills are generally less stable than traditional options -- but that doesn't mean they are flimsy. Generally, folding treadmills are ideal for casual runners looking to stay in shape and not as practical for high-performance athletes.

Size

Note the size of the treadmill when it's in use as well as when it's folded up, and make sure you have adequate space for both. In particular, be sure ceilings are high enough to accommodate you when you're standing and jogging on the treadmill.

Speeds

Most folding treadmills have a top speed of around five or six miles per hour, but some higher-end models may reach up to nine or 10 miles per hour. Sprinters likely won't find value in a folding treadmill, but endurance runners should be well-suited.

Weight limits

Like top speeds and stability, weight limits are typically lower in folding treadmills than they are in stationary options. A limit of 250 pounds is typical, but some may run higher. Note that frequent use near the limit may result in the treadmill wearing down more quickly.

Foldability

How easy the treadmill folds and stores as well as opens up makes a big difference in terms of convenience. A folding treadmill that is too awkward or heavy to fold on your own doesn't offer much more value over static models.

Features

Shock absorption

Those folding treadmills with shock absorption better support your feet and legs over time, making walking and jogging not only easier, but safer, too. These models will likely be a bit more durable, and expensive.

Incline

Changing the incline of the treadmill can enhance your workout and increase your fitness. While some folding treadmills have this option, note that most models require you to manually adjust the incline when not in use, so you can't toggle the settings while you're in motion.

Bluetooth

With Bluetooth compatibility, you can add some entertainment to your workout. Certain folding treadmill models come with this option that allows you to connect a device and play audio through included speakers. However, this likely won't be of as much quality as most decent portable Bluetooth speakers.

Presets

More elaborate folding treadmills may come with an interactive console that allows for presets so you can save your workouts and start them up quickly. Some may include exercises already programmed. This is especially useful if more than one person in the household is using the machine.

Price

Folding treadmills of quality and stability that offer decent performance cost between $250 and $400. These will accommodate most people at higher speeds. Spending less or more will result in simpler or more durable options, respectively.

FAQ

Q. How do I best maintain my folding treadmill?

A. Regularly inspect your treadmill belt; it may dislodge occasionally or need lubricant. Wipe down the machine after use; be sure it's clean and dry when storing. Keep note of any motor or parts warranty that comes with your purchase.

Q. How safe are folding treadmills to use?

A. While their top speeds don't go as high as traditional treadmills, folding models still require some caution as the belts move quickly and can be dangerous if you're not paying attention. Some options have an emergency stop switch that may be useful. Stretching before and after exercising and staying hydrated will keep you healthy and prevent soreness. Wear proper, comfortable sneakers when using the machine to protect your feet.

Folding treadmills we recommend

Best of the best: NordicTrack's T Series 6.5Si Treadmill

Our take: High-quality, durable, heavy-duty folding treadmill from trusted name in fitness.

What we like: Large deck is comfortable and supports up to 300 pounds. Potent motor allows a top speed of 10 mph. Includes one-month iFit membership.

What we dislike: One of the most expensive folding treadmills available.

Best bang for your buck: Sunny Health & Fitness' Folding Treadmill

Our take: Versatile, easy-to-fold model featuring built-in workouts and incline options.

What we like: Reach max speeds up to nine mph. Includes preset workout programs, three incline settings, and holders for water and devices. Boasts hands-free unfolding system.

What we dislike: Max user weight is lower than most at 220 pounds.

Choice 3: Xterra Fitness' TR150 Folding Treadmill

Our take: Large folding treadmill with solid top speeds and good durability.

What we like: Walk or run up to 10 mph on this solidly built treadmill. Features 12 preset workouts. Shock absorption supports feet. Interactive console tracks progress.

What we dislike: Treadmill takes up a fair amount of space even when folded.

