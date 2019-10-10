The best folding table

As a gracious host, event planner, or vendor, you know the importance of having adequate tables that are easy to set up and tear down -- which makes folding tables the ideal option for many events.

Folding tables come in plenty of shapes, sizes, and materials to suit your tabletop needs. What varies the most among them is weight capacity, which could range from 100 to nearly 1,000 pounds.

To learn more about folding tables, continue reading our shopping guide. We'll discuss our favorites, like National Public Seating's Plastic-Top Folding Table, which boasts a solid construction with a 1,000-pound weight capacity.

Considerations when choosing folding tables

Weight capacity

Choose your table based on weight capacity first. After all, if it can't hold your items, the other details don't matter. Lightweight folding tables hold around 100 pounds, which is ideal if you're a vendor or are hosting a game night at home and simply need a surface for lightweight materials. Midweight folding tables have weight capacities around 300 pounds, and heavyweight tables can hold nearly 1,000 pounds.

How many people can sit at the table?

Square tables

These card-table styles usually seat four to six people comfortably. The most common sizes are 42 x 42 inches and 48 x 48 inches.

Round tables

Round tables are also popular, especially considering they're often used for catering at venues. Smaller ones are 36 inches in diameter and seat three to four people. Larger ones are approximately 72 inches in diameter and seat 10 people.

Rectangular tables

Given their versatility, these tables are by far the most popular and have the greatest range of sizes. On the smaller side, expect to find ones that are 24 x 60 inches and seat four or five people comfortably. If you need more space, folding tables as large as 36 x 96 inches can seat as many as eight to 10 people.

Portability

If you expect to carry and set up a folding table by yourself on a regular basis, it's worth considering how heavy and bulky it is. On average, tables weigh between 35 and 75 pounds-- and if you're carrying it alone, aim for the lower end of the scale. As far as bulkiness, some tables come with handles or fold in half to make transportation even easier.

Materials

Folding tables are available in a range of materials, each of which has their pros and cons.

Particleboard

Pros: Lightweight and inexpensive, these tables are a budget-friendly option.

Cons: These tables are also known for low-weight capacities and often dip in the middle with regular use.

Plywood

Pros: While still an inexpensive choice, plywood tables are more durable than particleboard.

Cons: These tables tend to splinter, and if they're stored in a very arid location, they dry out and crack easily.

Plastic

Pros: These tables are the easiest to care for, since you can wipe them down.They're often lightweight as well, all while boasting impressive weight capacities.

Cons: Like particleboard, plastic tables can dip in the middle if weight isn't evenly distributed across it.

Aluminum

Pros: They're lightweight and weather-resistant, and they offer the greatest weight capacities available.

Cons: Aluminum is prone to scratching and is quite expensive compared to other materials. These tables also tend to have rather sharp edges.

Price

Smaller, lightweight tables cost under $100, whereas medium-sized folding tables can cost up to $500. The largest tables with the greatest weight capacities, such as those utilized for commercial use, can cost up to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. I frequently host events where I need a large table, but I'm short on storage space. What are my options?

A. You could opt for two or three smaller folding tables which take up little space when folding. A better option is to invest in a folding table that also folds in half, as these are easy for one person to carry and take up half the storage space as a regular table of the same size.

Q. Does it matter what color the top is on my folding table?

A. Not really, since you can cover it with a tablecloth if necessary. If you intend to set up multiple uncovered tables, though, it's probably best to keep the color the same, especially for events.

Folding tables we recommend

Best of the best: National Public Seating's Plastic Top Folding Table

Our take: Super sturdy construction with solid legs. Warranty alone makes this table a must-have for those who intend to use it often.

What we like: Table top features UV protection and frame is made of 18-gauge steel. Easy for one person to set up and take down.

What we dislike: Textured table surface makes cleaning a bit of a challenge.

Best bang for your buck: Office Star's Resin Multipurpose Folding Table

Our take: Considering it's half the price as top models, it's a great deal on quality and durability.

What we like: Totally convenient for transport, as the table folds in the middle and has a handle for easy carrying.

What we dislike: Doesn't have the weight capacity of other models, though it's not a surprise considering that it folds in the middle.

Choice 3: Flash Furniture's Wood Folding Banquet Table

Our take: Designed for dining to fit 10 table settings. Heavyweight model with almost 700-pound weight capacity.

What we like: Features ultra-sturdy wishbone legs that fold inside table, which is ideal if you need to stack multiple tables.

What we dislike: A bit too heavy and large for a single person to set up, so an extra pair of hands is necessary.

