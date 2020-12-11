The best folding electric bike

Folding electric bicycles offer power, convenience, and versatility when you’re getting around, whether traveling out of necessity or for pleasure. While once they were expensive and rare, e-bikes have exploded in popularity, offering a diverse range of options for all your potential needs.

Folding e-bikes vary in size, portability, and power, as well as the terrain they can tackle. As such, there is much to consider before investing in this effective mode of transportation. Our guide will detail what you need to know to make an informed purchase. We’re also making a few recommendations, including our best pick, the Totem Commuter Series Folding Electric Bicycle, which may just be right for you.

Considerations when choosing folding electric bikesPurpose

First off, consider why you need or want a folding e-bike. There are three main types:

Commuter: In lieu of driving or taking public transit, e-bikes offer a useful way to get around when you’re heading to work or running errands. These options will be comfortable, compact, and allow you to get where you need to go on time.Recreation: For those who want to embrace the outdoors on a bike, but may need to save storage space, a recreation e-bike may be ideal. They may not be used with frequency, but the folding mechanism will help keep the bike stored effectively.Sports: Some folding e-bikes are designed with rugged terrain in mind and are best for those who are more adventurous. E-bikes may be made to tackle sand or mountains with larger tires and more power.Folding

It’s advised to inspect and fully understand how the bike folds and what’s required to do so. As you’re likely to be opening it up and closing it frequently, the mechanism should be easy to use but also durable and strong.

Size

Note the size of the bike both when folded and fully set up. You’ll want to be able to easily store it when folded up. What’s more, check out the weight. If you’ll be lifting it in and out of cars, or carrying it up and down stairs, note its heft as well as how cumbersome it may be.

Throttle

Some folding e-bikes feature footrests and no pedals. These models are controlled by a throttle and will gradually use up the power available over time. However, for those seeking more control and interaction, opt for pedal-assist bikes. These allow you to pedal, providing manual energy to the battery, which means the battery will last longer. It also allows you to get around if the battery runs out.

FeaturesPower

Note both the wattage and voltage of the e-bike. Typically wattage runs from 250 watts up to 1,000 watts. You want more wattage when you’re tackling hills or tougher terrain, though those with lower wattage can be assisted by manual power. Voltage, meanwhile, provides power capacity, with most e-bikes offering 36 volts to 48 volts. Higher voltage means the battery will last longer.

Gears

Folding electric bikes may or may not have gears. The presence of them, however few, can help with energy management. Just as you would with a manual bike, changing the gears while traversing different terrain makes energy use more efficient.

Frame

Some electric bicycles aren’t designed for the particularly big and tall or those who are especially short. It is important to look at the frame of the bike in order to make sure it provides a comfortable ride. Note the weight limit too, as some smaller options may not withstand more than 150 pounds in weight.

Price

You can find cheaper folding e-bikes for casual rides for around $450, but most quality options, particularly those for regularly commuting, will run from around $600 to $1,000.

FAQQ. Does an electric bike require a license?

A. Check your local and state laws concerning e-bike regulations, as they may differ across regions. In some cases, there may be limits on speed and location of e-bike usage. Helmets may also be required.

Q. How safe are e-bikes to ride?

A. E-bikes should be used by those knowledgeable about the terrain they are riding on. E-bikes have more power than manual bikes, but the same hazards remain, particularly when riding in a city. Wear a helmet, employ lights and reflectors at night, and acquire a bell.

Folding electric bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Totem Commuter Series Folding Electric Bicycle

Our take: Comprehensive, versatile folding e-bike with plenty of extras.

What we like: Features pedal-assist option, three riding modes, and a USB charger. Moderate weight and fairly compact upon folding. Ride 12 miles on full charge .

What we dislike: At 250 watts, may need manual assistance on some terrain.

Best bang for your buck: Swagtron Swagcycle EB5 Folding E-Bike

Our take: Convenient and easy-to-use cruiser e-bike that comfortably fits most riders.

What we like: Cover 15 miles on a full charge with speeds up to 15 mph. Adjustable handlebar and seat. Use throttle or pedal assist. Easy folding.

What we dislike: Lengthy charge time at around five hours.

Choice 3: Ancheer Folding Electric Bike

Our take: Durable folding e-bike that caters to regular use and most riders.

What we like: Fits users up to six feet tall with a weight capacity of 300 pounds. Seven gears and three riding modes, including pedal assist.

What we dislike: Rather heavy at about 50 pounds.

