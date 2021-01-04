The best folding chair

When you have extra guests to fit around the table or you want a portable seat for use on the patio or in the shed, it's time to break out the folding chairs. Folding chairs are more affordable than solid dining chairs or outdoor furnishings, and they fold flat for easy storage when you don't need them, which is what you want from occasional-use seating.

This guide can help you find the perfect folding chairs to meet your requirements. At the end, we've featured some of our favorites, such as the wonderfully comfortable Flash Furniture Hercules Series Premium Cushioned Folding Chair.

Considerations when choosing folding chairs

Materials

The majority of folding chairs are made primarily from metal. Some have metal seats and backs, but others pair a metal frame with seats and backs made from plastic resin. Plastic resin is easier to mold than metal, adding a slight curve that makes chairs more comfortable to sit on.

You can occasionally find folding chairs with pliable seats made from canvas or durable nylon mesh, which are lightweight and breathable but not as durable as metal or plastic seats and backs. You can also find some wooden folding chairs on the market. They have a slightly more attractive appearance than most other folding chairs, and some are suitable for outdoor use.

Single chair vs. set

Decide whether you want a single folding chair or a set containing several. You can find small sets of two to four, which are great for general household use, or large sets of 10 or more which are more commonly purchased by businesses to seat employees during meetings or to fill conference spaces. Some people choose to buy their own folding chairs in large numbers to seat their guests at weddings, because it can cost less to buy folding chairs in bulk and then sell them at a lower price when you're done than it does to rent them.

Features

Color or finish

You can find folding chairs in a wide range of colors and varied wood finishes. Your color choice depends on how and where you intend to use the chair. For some people, it's important that the chair matches their existing décor, but other people don't mind much since they'll probably only use it occasionally.

Folding mechanism

The quality of the folding mechanism makes a huge difference on how easy the chair is to set up and pack down as well as how sturdy it feels, so don't skimp on it.

Price

Folding chairs can cost anywhere from $10 to $50 apiece, depending on factors such as materials and quality.

FAQ

Q. Are folding chairs suitable for outdoor use?

A. Unless otherwise stated, folding chairs are designed for indoor use. The metal folding mechanism can rust if it gets wet or is left out in the elements. That said, it's fine to take any folding chair outdoors to use on your deck, patio, or lawn on a dry day, just as long as you store them inside when you're finished with them.

Q. Do folding chairs come with cushions?

A. Most folding chairs don't come with cushions — just hard plastic, metal, or wooden seats and backs. There are a handful of folding chairs that come with either removable or integrated cushions included, making them more comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. If your chosen folding chair doesn't include cushions, you may be able to buy some seat cushions. Simply measure the seat and back of your folding chair to ensure a good fit.

Folding chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Flash Furniture Hercules Series Premium Cushioned Folding Chair

Our take: With a metal frame and a cushioned seat and back, these chairs are both durable and comfortable.

What we like: Available in packs of one, two, or four. Great for use when you expect people to be sitting a long time. Three color options. 300-pound weight limit.

What we dislike: Not as compact as some options when folded due to cushions.

Best bang for your buck: Flex One Folding Chair Mity-Lite Folding Chairs

Our take: An affordable set of four lightweight folding chairs that are stronger than you'd imagine.

What we like: Extra wide seats. Each chair can hold up to 1,000 pounds. Mesh back and seat provide ventilation so you won't feel too hot. 10-year warranty.

What we dislike: Some reports of damage to seats when holding far less than 1,000 pounds.

Choice 3: Flash Furniture Hercules Series Premium Plastic Folding Chair

Our take: Simple chairs with a metal frame and plastic seat and back that come in packs of one to 10.

What we like: These chairs hold up to 650 pounds. Choice of seven color combinations. Lightweight yet sturdy. Plastic is easy to wipe clean.

What we dislike: The floor savers on the feet wear fairly quickly.

