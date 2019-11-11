The best folding bike

A good folding bike offers terrific convenience. If you're camping or doing the RV thing, you probably don't need a bike rack on your vehicle -- just stow your folding bike with the rest of your gear. It's also an ideal solution to workday commuter gridlock. It's good for the planet, and it's good for your health, too.

We've been looking at what's currently available, and our concise guide will help you pick the model that's right for you. We've also recommended a few standout examples. Our favorite, the Schwinn Loop Folding Bike, has the quality and features you'd expect from the brand and is ideal for commuting, shopping, or leisure trips.

Considerations when choosing folding bikes

While typically we might think of folding bikes as models with small wheels -- and only really good for short distances -- there are folding versions of every possible design, from city bikes to mountain bikes. Twenty-inch wheels are a common compromise for the former, and a good all-round compromise, though wheels 26" and up are available. That means you won't have any trouble finding the style and size you need, but it's important to look carefully at the details.

Many conventional bicycles have aluminum frames, but the greater strength and rigidity of steel is more common on folding bikes because of the need for a hinge. Aluminum models do exist, and they have the advantage of being considerably lighter, but you'll pay a premium.

You need to look at many of the features of a folding bike in much the same way as you would a normal bike:

Single speed models are cheapest, but having more gears makes it easier to tackle hills and maximizes your efforts on the flat. We found anywhere from 3 to 27-gear models available.

If you're commuting, suspension may be an unnecessary luxury. If you're getting off-road, it's a must.

Brakes are often rim-type calipers, but disc brakes exist if you're looking for something sporty.

Fenders will go a long way to keeping your clothes clean -- especially if you're riding to work. A rack makes for extra carrying ability (you may also want to look for a basket).



Of course, the main advantage of a folding bike is the portability when you're not riding it, so you'll want to look at how easily it folds, how compact it is when folded (will it fit comfortably in your vehicle?), and how much it weighs. Folding electric bikes are an interesting alternative, but bear in mind that a battery can make for considerable extra bulk.

Price

The cheapest folding bikes are around $120 or $130, but quality can vary greatly at that price point. We'd look to pay around $180 to $200 for a decent entry-level model. You'll find a wide choice of quality bicycles, including a couple of electric ones, between $250 and $400. High-end models can be a couple hundred more, and electric folding bikes can easily top $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Can I take a folding bike on public transit?

A. In many cases, yes you can -- even really busy places such as the New York subway. The usual proviso is something like "if space is available," so obviously it's a good idea to avoid the rush hour. However, each transit company has their own rules, so it's safest to check before you travel.

Q. I like the idea of a folding bike for commuting, but a puncture would be really inconvenient. Is there a simple solution?

A. Puncture-resistant tires are available for some wheel sizes. Alternatively you can pre-treat your tires with a sealant. Good ones will fill a hole up to 1/4" so you can carry on riding to work and repair it later.

Folding bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Schwinn's Loop Folding Bicycle

Our take: Versatile, quality model from one of the world's best-known manufacturers.

What we like: Solidly built with durable steel frame. The 20" wheels and seven-speed Shimano gearing make for easy riding. Substantial rack and full fenders. Nylon carry bag included. Useful kickstand. Lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Doesn't stay folded without straps or bag.

Best bang for your buck: IDS Home's unYOUsual 20" Folding City Bike

Our take: If you get a good one, it's a great all-rounder at a bargain price.

What we like: Efficient and reliable six-speed Shimano gear set with convenient twist-grip shifter. Easy to fold and unfold. Useful rack and fenders included. Its 250-pound weight limit accommodates riders of all sizes.

What we dislike: Steel frame makes it quite heavy. Quality control a bit hit and miss.

Choice 3: Swagtron's Swagcycle Folding E-Bike

Our take: Inexpensive folding electric bike for those who want the easy option!

What we like: Fun short-distance ride. Compact, and light for an e-bike. Disc brakes front and rear. Battery-level indicator and even a USB port to charge your phone on the go.

What we dislike: 10-mile range. No pedal option.

