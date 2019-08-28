The best foldable keyboard

If you're a commuter, student, or business owner, bringing your work with you is part and parcel of your life. Foldable keyboards are an essential feature of your on-the-go work station because they optimize space along with elevating your typing experience when using tablets and phones. As many models are Bluetooth-enabled, these efficient devices offer quick and easy pairing, so you don't miss a beat in your schedule.

Choose your ideal foldable keyboard to match your lifestyle, whether you need long battery life, easy-to-reach keys, or a lightweight model that's pocket-ready. To learn more, keep reading our guide. Our top pick is the iClever Bluetooth Keyboard, which features the best in durability, battery life, and comfort.

Considerations when choosing foldable keyboards

Compatibility

Foldable keyboards are generally compatible with almost all devices, including iOS, Android, and Windows tablets and smartphones.

There are some models that are operating-system specific, which is usually stipulated on the packaging. The keyboards may perform significantly better than universal models with those operating systems.

Battery life

To understand the battery life of a foldable keyboard, you'll need to consider continuous use, standby mode, and, in some models, the charging time. Battery life is generally expressed as an average because combined statuses affect the overall battery life.

On average you can expect between 30 to 150 hours of continuous use between charges.

Standby mode could range between a couple weeks to as much as six months.

Charge time varies between models, with some as quick as two hours.

If low battery is a concern, forgo a rechargeable model and opt for one that takes alkaline batteries instead.



Size and folding style

You can expect bifold and trifold styles in foldable keyboards. On average, the unfolded keyboards are between seven and 12 inches in length and about four to five inches wide.

As far as folded size goes, foldable keyboards vary quite a bit. Some models are designed to slip into a pocket and are the size of an average smartphone. Other models are still compact, but they are somewhat bulkier and heavier. Those are best kept in a bag.

Features

Key layout

The layout of the foldable keyboard is largely contingent on where it folds. These areas require a dedicated margin to fold, so expect a noticeable divide on the board.

Some boards are designed ergonomically and shaped at an angle instead of a straight board to accommodate a more comfortable typing layout.

Other keyboards embrace a minimalist approach, and they optimize board space by eliminating unnecessary keys. In these boards, expect some keys to do double duty, so there's a learning curve for certain commands.

Accessories

Some foldable keyboards are packaged with accessories. With some models you'll receive an adjustable stand that holds your tablet or phone while you're typing. In alkaline-battery-powered models, an initial battery set is often included.

Price

Foldable keyboards cost between $20 and $80. Durability and quality drive the price, so the more you spend, the longer the keyboard will last and the more enjoyable your typing experience will be.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a foldable keyboard on a regular basis for my computer?

A. You could, though you'll spend a lot of time charging it. That level of use could also shorten the keyboard's lifespan, especially its battery.

Q. How do I clean my foldable keyboard?

A. Puffs of compressed air will give a thorough yet gentle cleaning. Regular wiping with a dry dust-free cloth will help remove everyday buildup from frequent touching and contact with various surfaces.

Foldable keyboards we recommend

Best of the best: iClever Bluetooth Keyboard

Our take: A keyboard that has the best overall collection of perks and performance for the ultimate convenience when it comes to foldable keyboards.

What we like: Trifold style lets this model fold to be smaller than an iPhone. Heavy-duty construction and components deliver superior durability.

What we dislike: Some people find it difficult to adjust to the layout, and it could seem unstable for lap use.

Best bang for your buck: IKOS Bluetooth Folding Keyboard

Our take: Ideal pick for travelers, students, and commuters who need a hearty battery life in a compact model.

What we like: Bifold style that only takes two hours to charge and lasts for two months on standby mode. This sleek and lightweight model also comes with a nifty stand to hold a tablet or phone.

What we dislike: Bifold style means there's a sizable gap in the middle of the keyboard, which could make for uncomfortable typing for some people.

Choice 3: Plugable Full-Size Bluetooth Folding Keyboard

Our take: Ideal for those who are most comfortable with a full-size keyboard, this model is larger than others and has full-size keys.

What we like: Universal compatibility for devices and quick pairing. Overall practical design for typists and comes with foldable stand that's well-liked by customers.

What we dislike: Definitely one of the heavier and larger models available, so it might not be compact enough to fit in all bags.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.