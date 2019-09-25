The best fly fishing rod

For many anglers, fly fishing is the pinnacle of the sport. The skill in presenting the fly properly makes it more involving, so the resulting catch is more satisfying. However, fly fishing rods are a bit more focused than other types. It's very important to get the right one for the way you're going to fish -- and that makes choosing difficult. We've put together a short, informative guide, and we've made some recommendations. Our top model, the Tailwater Outfitters Toccoa Fly Rod, is suitable for the beginner, but has the flexibility and power an experienced angler would look for, too.

Considerations when choosing fly fishing rods

The areas you need to look at are the rod material, the length, the action (how flexible it is), and the weight (not the rod, but line it's designed for).

Traditional fly fishing rods are made of split bamboo, and purists will tell you there's nothing quite like it. Unfortunately, these rods are expensive, and lack the durability of modern materials unless treated with great care. Fiberglass (or simply "glass") was the next development and is still common in cheaper rods. It's got plenty of flex but can shatter. It's also quite heavy. The optimum choice is now graphite, which is a multilayered carbon-fiber construction. It's light, very strong, and can be tuned by the manufacturer to produce the required characteristics.

There's no standard length for a fly fishing rod, but eight or nine feet would be considered common. Shorter rods -- down to about five and a half feet - allow for fishing in tight quarters, such as narrow streams, under overhangs, etc. Long rods can exceed 10 feet and are suited to large bodies of open water -- or saltwater -- where casting distance is more important.

Actions range from slow to fast. Slow rods are the most flexible, typically used for trout in small streams where fly presentation needs to be delicate. Medium rods are better in more open situations, and if it's a bit windy (when slow rods are difficult to control). They are also easier to learn to cast, making them a more general-purpose approach. Fast rods really only flex at the end, making them powerful and ideal for longer casts and larger fish. They do take longer to learn, though, because they have less "feel."

Weight (usually given as wt) ranges from 1wt to 14wt, though 3wt is a usual starting point. For effective casting, presentation, and the ensuing fight, line weight absolutely has to match your fly fishing rod. Light weights are for small fish and close fishing, heavier weights for longer casts and bigger fish. You have some flexibility. A 5wt rod should still be OK with 4wt or 6wt line.

You'll also want to think about the number of sections. Four-piece rods are common, in part because they're so easy to carry. Look at the reel mounts -- they need to be secure. The rod butt is usually cork but comes in two different styles: half-well for general fishing, full-well for large fish and saltwater. The latter has what's called a "fighting butt." Also look at the line guides. They should be nice and open to allow the line to run freely. Ceramic coatings are sometimes used to reduce friction, though stainless steel is common.

Price

You can get a cheap fly fishing rod for about $25, and for beginners or occasional anglers, they aren't bad. Someone who is going to fish regularly will probably want to spend between $70 and $120. High-end rods can top $500, and traditional handmade bamboo models can be several thousand dollars.

FAQ

Q. What's the best fly fishing rod for a beginner?

A. It depends where you're going fishing, and the kind of fish you hope to catch, but assuming you're fishing freshwater, an eight- or nine-foot, 5wt or 6wt rod is a good choice. You can get more specific as you gain experience. Most enthusiastic fly anglers eventually have several rods.

Q. Can I just go fly fishing with my spinning rod?

A. No. The main reason is the line. The fly itself weighs very little, so rather than cast a lure, with fly fishing you actually cast the line. That's why the technique is so different (you have to build momentum). If you try casting a fly with your spinning gear, it probably would go more than a couple of feet!

Fly fishing rods we recommend

Best of the best: Tailwater Outfitters Toccoa Fly Rod

Our take: Excellent nine-foot four-piece graphite rod for anglers of all levels.

What we like: 8wt, fast action is sensitive but powerful. Good component quality, and well put together. Nice four-compartment carry tube. For this standard, it's very competitively priced.

What we dislike: Nothing. The handful of complaints are too inconsistent to have any real bearing.

Best bang for your buck: Eagle Claw Featherlight Fly Rod

Our take: Bargain six-and-a-half-foot two-piece you can keep set up and ready in the trunk.

What we like: Basic, low-cost components shouldn't detract from what is a very practical, easy-to-use rod. Best suited to short- or medium-range freshwater fishing. Cheap fun.

What we dislike: Not much. Some finish faults, but you have to be realistic at this price.

Choice 3: Maxcatch Extreme Graphite Fly Fishing Rod

Our take: Good value nine-foot four-piece rod, ideal for the beginner or as a backup.

What we like: Strong carbon-fiber construction. Fast action, full range of weights. Nice open guides for smoother casting. Available rod-only, or as a comprehensive combo, ideal for new anglers.

What we dislike: One or two quality-control issues. Rods seem a bit heavier than the weight indicated.

