The best fly fishing reel

If you're looking to buy a high-quality fly fishing reel, you have lots of choice, and there's certainly no need to spend a fortune. However, modern reels offer a number of options, and understanding which are best for your style of fly fishing isn't always straightforward.

To learn more about the ins and outs, keep reading our guide, which helps clarify the technical aspects and provides a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick is the Piscifun Sword, a lightweight fly fishing reel built to satisfy the demands of savvy anglers, at a very affordable price.

Considerations when choosing fly fishing reels

Reel body

The majority of fly fishing reels have a main body made of aluminum alloy, which offers a good balance between light weight and strength. Stainless steel is occasionally used -- it's stronger but heavier -- and there's also titanium, which falls somewhere between the two in terms of both strength and weight. All three are highly resistant to corrosion, though they are frequently anodized for further protection.

There are two ways of producing the aluminum fly reel body: die-cast or machined. Die-cast models are made with molten aluminum, poured into a mold. It's faster and cheaper, but there can be flaws in the casting that cause weaknesses, and they can break if dropped. Machined models are cut from a solid block of high-grade aluminum and are considerably stronger. All top-quality fly reels are machined.

Spool

Most spools are also aluminum. Even more weight saving is possible using composite fiber and polymer materials. However, as yet, these are quite rare.

The center part of the spool is called the arbor. These vary in diameter. A small arbor allows for lots of line, but some fly fishing line has "memory" -- it retains some of the curl when unwound. This can slow the line when casting. Mid- and large-arbor reels reduce this problem, so you get smoother casting and retrieval, but less line capacity.

Drag systems

When you hook into a fish, you don't want it to hit a dead stop which would risk breaking your line. You want the fish to be able to pull some line free as you fight it. The mechanism that allows this is called the drag, and it should be adjustable for different fish and conditions. How easy that is to do is important, because you want to be able to adjust drag during the battle.

There are two mechanism choices. The disc system is the most popular, and works using pressure plates very much like a vehicle clutch. Many anglers believe this design gives better feel. The other is called click-and-pawl, and uses a spring-loaded tooth-and-gear wheel. They make a characteristic clicking sound as line is pulled off. It's mechanically simpler, so usually appears on cheaper reels.

Choosing the right fly fishing reel

Each of these characteristics has a bearing, but you also need to think about the style of fishing. If you're on a river chasing small trout, you'll want a compact, lightweight fly reel. You have little need for much line, so probably a mid- or large-arbor model is best. At the other end of the spectrum, if you're sea fishing for blue fin tuna or sailfish, you want a heavy-duty model with lots of line capacity. Fly fishing reels are rated in the same way as fly line weight (4/5 or 6/7, for example), which gives a good idea of their purpose. In this guide we've looked at a selection of versatile all-rounders, suited to a variety of angling styles. If you get more specific with your fly fishing you may need to do further research into recommended tackle combinations.

Price

The cheapest fly fishing reel costs around $20, though unless you're only going to use it very occasionally, we'd recommend investing a bit more. $50 to $150 will get you quality tackle from one of the top brands. Some angling enthusiasts will pay more, and a few superbly engineered examples can top $350.

FAQ

Q. Can't I just use my spinning reel for fly fishing?

A. It's possible, but not ideal. A spinning reel spool rotates at 90 degrees to a fly reel, which means the line isn't running in the right direction for the cast-and-retrieve style used with a fly. A fly reel is perfectly adapted, and frankly feels a whole lot better too.

Q. Will my fly fishing reel come with line?

A. A few do, but most do not. There are several different fly fishing line materials, and numerous backer/leader combinations, so it's not practical for makers to supply all possible options.

Fly fishing reels we recommend

Best of the best: Piscifun's Sword Fly Fishing Reel

Our take: Versatile model for the angler who wants top performance and great value.

What we like: High-quality, lightweight cast aluminum body. Protective anodized coating. Mid-arbor design offers smooth casting and fast retrieval. Fully adjustable multi-disc drag. Three year warranty.

What we dislike: Occasional breakages and problems with drag adjustment.

Best bang for your buck: Croch's Fly Fishing Reel

Our take: Basic entry-level reel for the angler on a tight budget.

What we like: Corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy body, anodized for extra protection. Smooth, stainless steel drag system. Easy to swap from right- to left-handed. Very low cost.

What we dislike: Numerous reports of faulty drag. Questionable durability.

Choice 3: Hardy's Ultralight ASR Fly Fishing Reel

Our take: Superbly designed and built model for the serious enthusiast.

What we like: Aluminum and composite construction is light but tough. Unique Assisted Spool Release (ASR) allows for almost instant spool swaps. Efficient disc drag system with color codes for fast setting. Full range of sizes.

What we dislike: Nothing, though it's quite an investment.

