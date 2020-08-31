The best flute for beginners

Some musical instruments such as flutes have an interesting quirk: higher-end, professional models are not the best choice for someone who's just starting out. There are certain technical challenges a beginner needs to master before advancing, and a flute designed for a beginner has specific features that can make these tasks less daunting.

When purchasing a beginner flute, you want a rugged model that has closed holes and an offset G key. Yamaha YFL-222 Student Flute is our favorite because the instrument successfully addresses the early needs of a new student. To learn more about our top pick as well as what to look for when purchasing a flute for a beginner, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing flutes for beginners

Choosing the right flute for beginners

Most students start learning how to play the flute when they're in elementary school. At this age, the instrument may get knocked around and mishandled. It's important to search for a model built a little tougher so it can survive those first few years of learning.

Usually, a beginner flute is manufactured using a nickel and silver alloy and has a key design, which is more tolerant to improper fingering techniques. An older beginner may opt for a less durable, higher-quality model for their first-instrument choice.

A flute for a beginner has a number of key design features that make learning easier. If you purchase a flute that is lacking these modifications, learning to play may be frustrating enough that it causes the student to quit. Below, we'll cover the most important features to look for in a flute that is designed to be played by a beginning student.

Features

Closed-hole keys

A beginner flute has solid (closed-hole) keys. In a more advanced flute, the keys have openings in the top that need to be covered in order for the flute to work properly. Having a flute with closed holes allows the student to play the instrument with greater ease. It's possible to purchase plugs for open-hole keys, which can later be removed as the student advances.

Offset G key

The G key (played by the left ring finger) on beginner flutes is set lower on the instrument to allow the student's hand to be held in a more comfortable position when playing.

"Y" arms (dapped keys)

If the keys on your flute are connected by a piece that looks like a "Y," you have a student flute. The alternative, pointed key arms, extend over the center of the flute keys. Pointed key arms are actually more durable, but they also increase the price of the instrument, which is why they're not typically found on beginner flutes.

Footjoint

The shortest section of the flute is called a footjoint. A beginner model features 2 keys, while a more advanced model has 3 keys (allowing you to play a low B). While the longer footjoint promotes a better tone, the low B is not present in most repertoire, so the extra key is not essential to include on a flute for beginners.

Price

Prices for a beginner flute can range from less than $100 to roughly $1,000. While you want to purchase a quality model, you also want an affordable one in case the student loses interest. The best value usually resides in the $300 to $600 price range.

FAQ

Q. Does my flute arrive in tune?

A. Tuning is something that must be done every time you assemble your instrument. Tuning is also affected by how you hold your instrument against your lower lip. For a beginning flute player, the general tuning process is very simple: just shorten or lengthen the instrument by adjusting the headjoint. Note that many beginners confuse tuning with tone production (getting a good sound out of the instrument). The two are not the same -- you can produce a beautiful tone even if the flute is out of tune.

Q. Can I attempt simple repairs myself?

A. While it may seem like a great way to save money, even a flute for beginners that features a more rugged design is a delicate instrument. If you don't know what you're doing, you can cause more harm than good.

Flutes for beginners we recommend

Best of the best: Yamaha YFL-222 Student Flute

Our take: A quality beginner flute with a versatile tone from a respected manufacturer.

What we like: This closed-hole flute features durable neoprene key bumpers. It's crafted to offer ease of play for those who are just starting out.

What we dislike: Rarely, there's a minor problem discovered after shipping such as a loose screw or sticky key, which can be easily repaired.

Best bang for your buck: Jean Paul USA FL-220 Student Flute

Our take: An affordable entry-level flute from a company that specializes in manufacturing lower-priced musical instruments for beginning students.

What we like: This instrument has an attractive nickel finish and features more durable, power-forged keys. The student-friendly embouchure lip plate helps the beginner produce a solid tone early on.

What we dislike: Some users felt the smaller working parts on this model were not durable enough to endure the mishandling of the instrument by younger players.

Choice 3: Gemeinhardt 2SP Student Flute

Our take: A quality flute with a number of features included to help the beginning player.

What we like: This is an attractive triple-coated, silver-plated flute. It features an offset G key for comfort, closed-hole keys for ease of play, and stainless-steel springs for durability.

What we dislike: The initial satisfaction guarantee is only 10 days, so don't wait to get the flute checked out by the student's music teacher.

