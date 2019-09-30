A great musical instrument is essential for a performer who wishes to produce his or her best music. A flute may appear to be a simple tool, but it's a finely crafted and complex work of art.

The best flute is the one that is right for the individual. Student, intermediate, and artisan models are all options. We found the Pearl 765RBE1RB Quantz Series Flute to be the best for its exquisite tone and innovative features. To learn more about what to look for in a quality flute, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing flutes

Types

The most important aspect to note for individuals who are considering purchasing their first flute is that there are three general types:

Student: A student flute has unique features, such as closed holes, that make the instrument easier for beginners to produce a satisfactory tone. Student flutes are also manufactured to withstand more bumps and bangs.

Intermediate: An intermediate flute is more difficult to play, but it produces a better tone. It has a number of features. It's longer (with a B footjoint; see next section for explanation), has an open-hole system, and has a slightly different layout of the keys, which could inhibit a beginner's progress.

Artisan: These handcrafted models are for the serious advanced student who is considering a career in performing.

Features

Closed-hole vs. open-hole

Closed-hole flutes have solid keys making them easier for beginners to play. Open-hole flutes offer a player much greater control over intonation.

Footjoint

The footjoint is the third and smallest part of a flute. The C footjoint is shorter and better for beginners; whereas a B footjoint adds a low B to the instrument's range and improves the instrument's overall pitch.

Offset vs. inline

This refers to the G key on the flute. An offset G key provides a more natural finger position, but an inline G key can be better for musicians who have longer fingers.

Dapped vs. pointed (key arms)

Most flutes feature dapped keys, which are connected to the instrument via a Y-shaped arm. Pointed key arms extend over the center of the key and offer a stronger more durable mechanism. Often these are only found on high-priced instruments.

Price

Student flutes are constructed to be more durable and tend to be closed-hole instruments with a C footjoint. They can cost as much as $800. Intermediate or step-up models feature an open-hole system, a B footjoint, and produce a better tone. These flutes can run from $800 to $2,400. Hand-crafted artisan flutes start at $2,400, but they can cost as much as you are willing to pay.

FAQ

Q. Does my flute require any kind of maintenance?

A. Yes. After playing your flute, disassemble it, and gently swab out all three parts using a soft cloth that has been threaded through the included cleaning wand. It is also important to use a second cloth to carefully wipe any and all fingerprints off of the instrument before putting it back in the case.

Q. I fold my music up and place it in my case. Is that a good place to store it?

A. No. A flute case is designed to hold a flute and nothing else. Anything you place inside, even a sheet of folded music, can damage the fragile key mechanisms when you close the lid.

Flutes we recommend

Best of the best: Pearl's 765RBE1RB Quantz Series Flute

Our take: An innovative high-quality flute that is crafted with the serious musician in mind.

What we like: This beautifully designed model has French-pointed arms, a B footjoint, and a split E mechanism (for ease of playing). The pinless one-piece core bar is a simple yet effective and durable design.

What we dislike: Though it offers features a beginner will appreciate, the price is more in line with a committed artist who is looking to step up to a better instrument.

Best bang for your buck: Yamaha's YFL-222 Intermediate Flute for Student

Our take: An affordable flute that is designed for a beginner but produces a tone that would please a more advanced student as well.

What we like: This flute has markings, so beginners know how to best line up the parts. The bumpers are manufactured using a durable neoprene, and the instrument is constructed to withstand damage a new player may accidentally cause. Additionally, the closed-hole keys make it easier for a beginner to play.

What we dislike: The title "intermediate" is a little misleading because the instrument excels as a beginning student model.

Choice 3: Pearl's 525RB1RB Quantz Series Flute

Our take: A high-quality step-up flute that has a number of features typical for a much higher-priced instrument.

What we like: This flute is designed to help transition a novice player to a more advanced instrument. The included plugs are appreciated as is the sterling silver lip plate and riser. The French-pointed arms are a pleasant surprise on a model that is available for less than $1,000.

What we dislike: It is difficult to find fault with this flute because it is a wonderfully versatile instrument with above-average tone quality.

