The best flower press kit

Flower press kits are the simplest and most effective way to preserve flowers and foliage for years after they've stopped blooming. Whether you're looking to keep precious flowers from your wedding or simply want to make some DIY floral wall art, flower press kits provide a quality that you simply don't get when using the old heavy-book method.

From classic presses to presses for kids and even modern microwavable kits, our shopping guide provides you with the information you need regarding different flower-pressing options. We've even included some of our top recommendations to help you make your choice. If fast, same-day results sound good to you, then the Microfleur 9" Max Microwave Flower Press is a perfect choice.

Considerations when choosing flower press kits

How does a flower press work?

Flower press kits are typically made from wood or plastic. They use absorbent paper and pressure to flatten and dehydrate flowers. This process can either intensify or fade the color of your flowers. In most kits, you simply layer flowers, leaves, and other foliage between the absorbent paper and drying plates. Screws, bolts, or straps are then used to compress the plates, leaving you with beautiful dried pressed flowers.

Size

Flower press kits come in a range of sizes. Smaller kits might have a surface area of 4 x 4 inches, whereas a larger kit could be up to 12 x 18 inches. Larger kits are better for pressing whole bouquets, while smaller kits are easier for kids to work with.

Kit styles

Classic flower press kits are typically made from plywood and use things like bolts, straps, or wingnuts to compress flowers between the boards. These kits usually work overnight, but depending on flower size and moisture content, it can take a week or more to complete the process.

Microwave kits are a modern but efficient method. There is a slight learning curve when it comes to microwaveable flower presses, but when used correctly, your flowers retain their color for longer. Microwave kits press your flowers between microwave-safe plates. You then microwave the entire kit in short 20-second intervals until the flowers are papery and dry.

Features

Crafting supplies

Additional crafting supplies, such as glue, blank greeting cards, bookmarks, decorative boxes, and more, are included in numerous kits for little to no extra cost. If you're planning to use your pressed flowers in a DIY project, these additional supplies can come in handy.

Rubber legs

Try to find a classic flower press kit that has nonslip rubber legs. This not only makes the kit easier to handle, but it protects your tables and counters from potential scratches as well.

Child-friendly

Pressing flowers is a fun, educational activity for kids, but all the small parts in a classic kit can be dangerous and difficult for them to use. Instead, look for a child-friendly option. These kits are often made from plastic and are smaller with rubber grip knobs to make them easier to use. They generally have few smaller parts, too.

Flower press kit prices

Size and materials determine whether you pay $9 or $55 for your flower press kit. Smaller plastic kits that are geared toward children tend to cost less than $15. Larger wood kits and microwave kits can fall anywhere between $25 and $55.

FAQ

Q. How long will my pressed flowers last?

A. If pressed properly, your flowers can last five to seven years. However, some petals -- especially paler ones -- may start fading after just one month. Keep pressed flowers out of direct sunlight, as this speeds up the fading process.

Q. Which flowers work best for pressing?

A. You can press any type of flower or foliage that you like. For the most vibrant results, use fresh flowers that have just started to bloom.

Flower press kits we recommend

Best of the best: Microfleur 9" Max Microwave Flower Press

Our take: A quality kit that produces fast same-day results. Perfect for those who don't have a lot of time.

What we like: Has a large 81-square-inch press area. Dries flowers faster than other kits with color retention. Durable and well-made.

What we dislike: Not the best option for those who don't have a microwave.

Best bang for your buck: Toysmith Flower Press Kit

Our take: An affordable and educational kit. Great for kids who are new to the craft but want to learn more.

What we like: Wooden press has beautiful, bright designs. At 6 x 6 inches, it's appropriate for little hands. Kit includes cardboard and papers as well.

What we dislike: Small kit is not ideal for large projects.

Choice 3: Nature's Pressed Flower and Leaf Press

Our take: Simple and effective, this high-quality kit works for large projects.

What we like: Works well for children and adults. Sturdy and compact. Includes helpful instructions.

What we dislike: Sits on the higher end of the price range.

